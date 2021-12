“It will be the largest space observatory in history with an ultra-cool camera: the MIRI instrument.” who – which NASA books Recently on his Jet Propulsion Laboratory Twitter account. Leave it to Americans to draw attention to their science projects and inform the general public about them in an engaging way. However, it would have been close if the Mid-Infrared Instrument with that super-cold camera hadn’t come to fruition.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 4 DAYS AGO