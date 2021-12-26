ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, WV

Free Lewis County Christmas Dinner holds drive-thru service and deliveries

By Heather Hale
 3 days ago

WESTON, W.Va. – The Lewis County Christmas dinners are back for their 35th year, with an exception to 2020, due to COVID-19.

The free dinners are distributed a little differently for 2021, as they aren’t offering a sit-down meal, but a drive through service at the Robert L. Bland Middle School in Weston, a safety measure due to the pandemic to protect those who are preparing and receiving the meals. Dinners were still delivered to those who were unable to come pick up.

“We have a privilege of serving one another and as I’ve told these folks, I’m very thankful to our volunteers. They take time out of their Christmas day away from their families, and its very important that we remember one another. We hear about paying it forward and being kind to one other, these are things that we should be doing all the time. But this is one day a year where we really get to ramp things up, and do something good for someone we may never know,” said Steve Weaver, Lewis County Christmas Dinner Inc. member.

Donations and 35 volunteers made the free Lewis County Christmas dinner possible this year. They planned on serving 1,200 people Christmas dinner this season.

