The Utah football program punched its first-ever ticket to the Rose Bowl by winning the Pac-12, so you know the Utes pulled out some special helmets. We’ve already seen Utah football pull out some special uniforms for a big game. For their regular-season clash with Oregon, the Utes paid homage to the U.S.S. Salt Lake City with some truly unique and detail-oriented uniforms. So with Kyle Whittingham’s team now heading to the Rose Bowl for the first time in program history to face Ohio State, you had to figure they’d pull out the stops.

UTAH STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO