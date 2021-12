There were 246 more cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Hidalgo County as of Wednesday morning in addition to three deaths, two of which were unvaccinated. According to a county news release, the new cases consist of 159 confirmed and 87 probable cases. In total, there have been 122,378 cases of COVID-19 in the county since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, of which there have been 70,699 confirmed, 48,497 probable and 3,182 suspected cases in total.

