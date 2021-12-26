ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope Ministries serves 2,500 meals to those in need on Christmas

By Zach Fisher
 3 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — Hope Ministries served 2,500 free meals to community members in need on Christmas Day.

On Christmas and Thanksgiving, the organization delivers meals throughout Polk County, which means more volunteers are needed to help with the heavy workload. A volunteer staff of around 100 people came in early Christmas morning to help prepare holiday meals for those who need them most.

“It reaffirms my belief in humanity that folks will give up a Christmas morning when they could easily be on their couch,” said Fred Hollister, the Major Gifts & Planned Giving Manager at Hope Ministries. “But they get ready, they come down here and help other people. They want to help out folks who are less fortunate. This may be their only hot meal today, so we are here to help deliver that.”

Hope Ministries serves three meals a day , every day of the year. Its next meal delivery day is set for Easter.

