Cardinals without Pro Bowl RB James Conner vs. Colts

 3 days ago
Rams Cardinals Football Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) celebrates his touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams with offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will be without Pro Bowl running back James Conner and rookie receiver Rondale Moore as they try to clinch a playoff spot on Saturday by beating the Indianapolis Colts.

Conner, who has been batting a heel injury, has had a big season in his first year with the Cardinals, particularly when it comes to finding the end zone. The fifth-year pro has run for 700 yards and 14 touchdowns to earn his second career selection to the Pro Bowl.

Moore (ankle) has been one of the team's top receivers with 54 catches. The Cardinals are already without three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a knee injury.

Arizona's other inactives are quarterback Trace McSorley, cornerback Breon Borders, and defensive linemen Zach Kerr and Jordan Phillips.

The Colts will be without one of their best defensive players. 2020 All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard was one of three players — along with receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis — put on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Saturday. Indianapolis has seven total players on the COVID-19 list.

Leonard has 107 tackles, six forced fumbles and three interceptions.

The Colts' four inactive players are center Ryan Kelly (personal reasons), running back Marlon Mack, safety Andrew Sendejo and receiver Mike Strachan.

The Cardinals have two players on the COVID-19 list: three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson, along with punter Andy Lee.

The Cardinals (10-4) are trying to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2015. The Colts (8-6) have won five of their past six games and are currently in the No. 5 spot of the AFC playoff race.

Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
WDBO

Wentz joins COVID-19 list as Colts try to earn playoff spot

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Carson Wentz is expected to miss Sunday's key game against Las Vegas after the Indianapolis Colts placed their starting quarterback on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. It was not immediately clear whether Wentz tested positive for the virus or was deemed a close contact to...
WDBO

NFL cuts isolation time for players who test positive

The NFL is reducing isolation time for players who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, including unvaccinated players, to five days from 10. The league and the NFL Players Association revised the protocols on Tuesday after the CDC changed its guidelines for those who are asymptomatic, recommending a five-day isolation period and masking over the second five days.
WRBI Radio

Colts and Bengals have multiple Pro Bowl selections

The Colts and Bengals each will have multiple representatives in the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl. Snubbed as a pro bowl selection was Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow. Even prior to his 525 yard performance against Baltimore Sunday, Burrow was the second rated passer in all of the NFL behind Green Bay's Aaron Rogers. The Ravens Lamar Jackson was selected instead as a reserve. He's currently rated 21st.
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday's Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday's game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Girlfriend's Gameday Outfit Went Viral Yesterday

Life has been good for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott over the past month. He has America's Team on a four-game winning streak and in the playoffs for the first time in three years. Dak dazzled with four touchdowns against Washington yesterday. But his girlfriend Natalie Buffett may have...
