NBA

Paul George Tears Ligament in Elbow, Out At Least 3-4 Weeks

By Farbod Esnaashari
 3 days ago
The hits just keep on coming for the LA Clippers. The team has officially announced in a press release that Paul George has torn a ligament in his elbow.

Here is the exact wording in the press release: "Paul George suffered a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. George will rest and be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks, at which point next steps will be determined."

The LA Clippers will already be without Kawhi Leonard for an undetermined period of time, with the most optimistic hopes of a return being in March-April, but now they'll be missing Paul George for at least 3-4 weeks.

The team is also currently getting hit by a small COVID outbreak with both Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson being placed in health & safety protocols. In addition, Luke Kennard also missed the last game with a sore right hip.

Paul George previously missed five games due to his elbow sprain and only just returned on December 20 to play two games - it seems that the injury was far worse than what originally appeared. Throughout the season, he was absolutely carrying the LA Clippers, averaging: 24.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 5.5 APG, 2.0 SPG, on 42/32/88 shooting.

This couldn't have come at a worse time for the Clippers, as they have a very brutal schedule coming up and are already shorthanded with a five games in seven nights stretch coming up.

The Spun

LeBron James Sends Clear Message About Russell Westbrook Amid Losing Streak

Many pointed to Russell Westbrook’s struggles as a big reason why the Lakers lost to the KD and Kyrie-less Nets on Christmas Day. However, LeBron James came to the defense of the 14-year vet. Telling reporters that Westbrook’s effort was a big reason why LA was able to climb out of a 20-point hole and be in position to steal a home W.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Didn't Talk To Anyone For 2 Weeks After Michael Jordan Told Him: "You Could Wear The Shoes But Never Fill Them"

It is a well-known fact that Michael Jordan had an unmatched mentality when it came to proving his superiority to other players. There are countless stories about Jordan leaving NBA players speechless after interacting with him. But is there any other player whose mentality is simply too much for others? Yes, you guessed it right; we are talking about Kobe Bryant.
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig

Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns made headlines on Monday after he decided to call out the Lakers’ Russell Westbrook for allegedly being a stat-chaser. Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors has already fired his shot at Towns over his Russ dig, and now, Sixers superstar Joel Embiid has decided to jump in on the […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid reignites feud with ‘b–ch’ Karl-Anthony Towns over Russell Westbrook dig appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
