Steve Nash on Kevin Durant's Status Against LA Clippers: 'Too Early to Tell'

By Joey Linn
 3 days ago
Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is out for the Christmas Day showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers, but has not yet been ruled out for Monday's game against the LA Clippers. Durant is currently in the league's health and safety protocols, but should be approaching a return.

When asked about Durant's status for Monday's game against the Clippers, head coach Steve Nash said it's too early to tell. Nash added that Durant is "bored out of his mind" in the league's protocols, and of course wants to play as soon as possible.

Numerous NBA teams have been decimated by Covid-19, with players entering the league's health and safety protocols every day. Few teams have been hit harder than the Brooklyn Nets, as they have played several games without both Kevin Durant and James Harden in recent weeks. Kyrie Irving has of course missed the entire season due to his vaccination status, and shortly after the team announced his return, he too entered the league's health and safety protocols.

The Clippers are also heavily depleted by both regular injuries and league protocols, with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris, Luke Kennard, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jason Preston all currently sidelined right now. George was the latest addition to this list, with the team announcing that he has a torn UCL, and will be re-evaluated in about a month.

The Clippers will host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at 7:30 PST.

Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant has hot take about Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown has one big believer in the form of an NBA MVP. Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant posted an interesting take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Brown on Sunday. Brown had an excellent outing in his first game back from suspension. He caught ten passes for 101 yards in a blowout victory over the Carolina Panthers.
NBA
Daily Mail

LeBron James passes Kobe Bryant to become the ALL-TIME leading NBA Christmas day scorer... but the LA Lakers fall to their FIFTH consecutive defeat thanks to James Harden and the Brooklyn Nets

LeBron James broke a NBA record but couldn't stop the LA Lakers from falling to their fifth consecutive defeat in their clash with the Brooklyn Nets. The four-time NBA champion broke a record which had previously been held by Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, of holding the most points scored by any player in history on Christmas Day.
NBA
AllClippers

Injury Report: Kevin Durant Out vs. Clippers

The Brooklyn Nets have been without Kevin Durant since December 18th when he got placed in the league's health and safety protocols. While there was some hope that Durant could be available for Monday's game against the LA Clippers, the Nets announced that both he and LaMarcus Aldridge will remain out for that game.
NBA
CBS Sports

Nets' Steve Nash says Kevin Durant could return this week, but Kyrie Irving is a bit further off

Brooklyn Nets star forward Kevin Durant should be back out on the court with the team later this week when they return home following their current road trip, according to Nets coach Steve Nash. Durant has missed Brooklyn's last three games, including their matchup with the Clippers in L.A. on Monday night, after being placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols on Dec. 18. The Nets host the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night and the Clippers on Saturday night.
NBA
AllClippers

Brooklyn Nets Dominate in Los Angeles, Defeat Clippers 124-108

The LA Clippers have dropped their first two games since it was announced that Paul George would be out for an extended period of time. After falling to the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, the Clippers are now an even .500 on the season. With a tough schedule ahead, the team will have to find a way to win some games to avoid slipping out of the top-6 in the Western Conference.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Kyrie Irving's Return Timeline Revealed By Steve Nash

Kyrie Irving will get to play away games for the Brooklyn Nets in 2022. After being told that the Nets would not make this exception for him, the team has since changed course, and now, Irving will get to join his teammates for half of the franchise's remaining games this year. If it weren't for the fact that he tested positive for COVID-19 last week, Irving would probably be on the floor by now. Unfortunately, both he and Kevin Durant got the virus, forcing the Nets to play shorthanded.
NBA
