Steve Nash on Kevin Durant's Status Against LA Clippers: 'Too Early to Tell'

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant is out for the Christmas Day showdown against the Los Angeles Lakers, but has not yet been ruled out for Monday's game against the LA Clippers. Durant is currently in the league's health and safety protocols, but should be approaching a return.

When asked about Durant's status for Monday's game against the Clippers, head coach Steve Nash said it's too early to tell. Nash added that Durant is "bored out of his mind" in the league's protocols, and of course wants to play as soon as possible.

Numerous NBA teams have been decimated by Covid-19, with players entering the league's health and safety protocols every day. Few teams have been hit harder than the Brooklyn Nets, as they have played several games without both Kevin Durant and James Harden in recent weeks. Kyrie Irving has of course missed the entire season due to his vaccination status, and shortly after the team announced his return, he too entered the league's health and safety protocols.

The Clippers are also heavily depleted by both regular injuries and league protocols, with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Reggie Jackson, Marcus Morris, Luke Kennard, Isaiah Hartenstein, and Jason Preston all currently sidelined right now. George was the latest addition to this list, with the team announcing that he has a torn UCL, and will be re-evaluated in about a month.

The Clippers will host the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at 7:30 PST.