Bronx, NY

Police looking for three men who robbed victim on Christmas Eve

By Sarah Vasile
 3 days ago

(Credit: NYPD)

CONCOURSE VILLAGE, the Bronx — Three men robbed a man at gunpoint Friday after he refused to give them $20, police said Saturday.

At about 9:14 p.m. Christmas Eve, one man walked up to a 27-year-old man on 170th Street and asked him for $20. When the victim refused and began to walk away, he saw two other men approach him from behind, police said.

The three suspects continued to follow the victim, eventually catching up with him on Morris Avenue. That’s where one of the suspects displayed a handgun and demanded money from the victim, police said.

The victim gave the trio $950 cash and a bag containing boots and a hat, police said. The suspects then fled on foot on Morris Avenue.

Police said the first suspect, who is in his 40s, was last seen wearing a light blue hat, a dark coat, gray sweatpants and sneakers. The second suspect, who is in his 20s, was wearing a black hat, a red jacket, black pants and white sneakers. The final suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweater, blue jeans and black sneakers, police said.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

