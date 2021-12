According to Beatles singer-songwriter George Harrison, all things must pass, and according to decades of mathematical and astronomical models, these things include the sun. Though the ultimate death of our medium-size solar mass is trillions of years in the future, the sun's "life" in its current phase, known as its "main sequence" — in which the nuclear fusion of hydrogen allows it to radiate energy and provide enough pressure to keep the star from collapsing under its own mass — will end about 5 billion years from now.

ASTRONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO