Pop Team Epic Gets Second Series

By Jacobi Reddix
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA teaser video (starring Popuko and Pipimi) posted earlier today show that the second anime series of Pop Team Epic has been confirmed for next year. The video debuted after Pop Team Epic Repeat and stars Shota Aoi, one of the most memorable appearances during the first series. Currently,...

