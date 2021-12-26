Pop Team Epic Gets Second Series

After many delays, Netflix has announced the premiere date for Season 2 of Bridgerton. The next season will begin Friday, March 25, 2022. The fans burning to see what happens next for the Bridgerton family, need not wait any longer! The whole series revolves around the Bridgerton family, but the first season mainly focused on Daphne’s (Phoebe Dynevor) love life with Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page). This is the first series through Shondaland, Shonda Rhimes’ production company. The second season will be more aimed towards the oldest son, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), and his love life. The Shondaland series is based on the novels by Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton. Season 2 of Bridgerton will be based on the second novel The Viscount Who Loved Me. Regé-Jean Page won’t be reprising his role as the Duke, but most of the original cast will return and some new.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO