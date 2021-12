Jujutsu Kaisen has dropped the final trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen 0 before the movie hits theaters in Japan! After the first season of the anime came to an end, fans were wondering what could be in the cards next for the franchise. The answer was soon revealed to be a new feature film that adapts the official prequel series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which takes place a year before the events of the main series. As the film gets closer to its release in Japan we have gotten better and better looks, but now we've been given the best look at the new movie yet.

COMICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO