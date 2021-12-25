ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rangnick pushes Man Utd to target three Bundesliga youngsters

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has identified three Bundesliga youngsters they should be targeting. The Sun says the three youngsters he is most keen on are Luca...

www.tribalfootball.com

Tribal Football

Man Utd striker Ronaldo escaped red after Fraser clash

Manchester United ace Cristiano Ronaldo avoided dismissal after clashing with Ryan Fraser during their 1-1 draw at Newcastle. The frustrated forward steamed in and looked to smash the ball in anger, but Fraser was there first. It meant Ronaldo followed through and wiped out the Newcastle midfielder. United's No7 went...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Matic: Man Utd players desperate to face Newcastle

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic says they're desperate to get back into action at Newcastle. United's last two games have been postponed. "Of course, we are desperate to play," admitted Matic. "Finally, we are all back. We are ready." Newcastle are struggling at the bottom and have won only once...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd keeper De Gea: Training intensifying under Rangnick

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea says training has intensified under new manager Ralf Rangnick. The team have had a turbulent season so far with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer being sacked following a string of poor performances that earned them some heavy criticism, but De Gea believes the players have been given a lift and are benefitting from Rangnick's tough workload.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick: The squad seems extremely fit

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick is happy with the fitness of his squad. Only Paul Pogba is unavailable for today's clash with Newcastle. The German said, “Well physically they look good. We had a very intense training session yesterday [Wednesday], the energy level was high, all the players were fully engaged and everybody was on board.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Rangnick vs League Cup: Why such opinion does nothing for Man Utd

COMMENT: The League Cup and Ralf Rangnick. Well, he does have previous. The German has taken on national traditions before - and experienced the backlash. Question is, was such an indulgence this time good for Manchester United...?. For this column, the answer is... no. Both in the timing of it...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick: I've spoken face to face with Pogba

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick says he's spoken with Paul Pogba face-to-face. The midfielder has returned from Dubai to continue his recovery from injury. Rangnick said, "Yes, of course I have spoken to Paul. On the day he came back from Dubai, we spoke in person. We also spoke over the phone when he was still in Dubai.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Victor Lindelof misses Manchester United’s Newcastle trip after testing positive for Covid

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has missed Monday night’s trip to Newcastle after testing positive for Covid-19, the Premier League club announced.Lindelof was substituted after suffering breathing difficulties during the 1-0 win over Norwich in United’s last outing on 11 December, though United said at the time that was not thought to be related to the Covid-19 cases that forced the closure of the club’s training ground.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesLindelof, who was given a heart monitor to try to get to the bottom of the problem, was said by the club to have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Telegraph

Ralf Rangnick will consider not signing unvaccinated players for Man Utd

Ralf Rangnick believes serious consideration should be given to whether clubs sign unvaccinated players. Jurgen Klopp, the Liverpool manager, has already admitted he would be dissuaded from signing anyone who refuses to be jabbed against coronavirus amid the health risk they pose. And Rangnick, the interim Manchester United manager who...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Anthony Martial wants to ‘go somewhere else’, Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick confirms

Anthony Martial has told Manchester United he wants to leave.The France forward has become a fringe figure at Old Trafford, making just two Premier League starts this season and only four in all competitions.“We spoke at length on Wednesday,” said interim United manager Ralf Rangnick, revealing the 26-year-old’s desire to quit Old Trafford.“He explained to me he’s been at Manchester United now for the last seven years and he feels it’s the right time for a change, to go somewhere else.“I think in a way this is understandable, I could follow his thoughts but on the other hand, it’s also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Neville attacks 'whingebag' Man Utd players; defends Rangnick

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville has blasted the players during their 1-1 draw with Newcastle. United went in at the interval 1-0 down against Eddie Howe's side at St James' Park on Monday night after Allan Saint-Maximin punished a defensive mistake from Raphael Varane, before Edinson Cavani equalised to rescue a 1-1 draw.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Newcastle vs Manchester United prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Manchester United return to the pitch on Monday night after two weeks away, with Newcastle United hosting the Red Devils at St James’ Park.Man United had to close their training ground this month and sit out two gameweeks due to Covid-related match postponements, though they had looked to have settled down in terms of performances since Ralf Rangnick’s appointment as interim manager.FOLLOW LIVE: Newcastle vs Man United – latest Premier League updatesNewcastle, on the other hand, have been far from stable despite Eddie Howe joining as head coach, with three straight defeats in their most recent outings – including a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s honeymoon period over as scale of Manchester United job emerges

Four weeks in Manchester in December. Two narrow wins, two unconvincing draws and one big outbreak of Covid-19. Some honeymoon, isn’t it? And worse still for Ralf Rangnick, after only just avoiding defeat to a Newcastle United side that deserved only their second Premier League win of the season, that honeymoon is most certainly over now.Ragnick appeared to recognise as much from his vantage point in St James’ Park’s away dugout, a few yards in front of the press box, where he and technical director-cum-assistant coach Darren Fletcher took turns to register their displeasure with what United were producing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Neville: Pochettino still my favourite for Man Utd job

Former Manchester United captain Gary Neville says he'd like to see Mauricio Pochettino take charge at Old Trafford. Ralf Rangnick is currently caretaker manager to the end of the season. Neville told Sky Sports: "I'd like Mauricio Pochettino to be the next manager, because he's got experience of the league,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd captain Maguire singles out three teammates after Newcastle draw

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire singled out three teammates after their 1-1 draw at Newcastle. The centre-back sang the praises of goalkeeper David De Gea, who made several important saves to deny the hosts and keep the game level. "David's on great form at the minute," said Maguire. "In big...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man Utd reject first Sevilla offer for Martial

Sevilla have failed with an opening offer for Manchester United striker Anthony Martial. The Daily Mail says United have turned down an offer from Sevilla to take Martial on loan for the remainder of the season. The French striker has informed United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick that he wishes to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Bailly answers SOS from Man Utd caretaker boss Rangnick

Eric Bailly has answered an SOS from Manchester United to return to the UK. The Telegraph says Bailly has flown back to the United Kingdom just days after United granted him permission to join the Ivory Coast squad, according to reports. The centre-back, 27, could feature against Burnley in the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe encourages Newcastle to make memories against Manchester United

Eddie Howe has challenged his Newcastle players to make new memories in the club’s rivalry with Manchester United The Red Devils head for St James’ Park on Monday evening undergoing a re-grouping process under interim boss Ralf Rangnick but having held sway over the Magpies for much of the last three decades.However, a famous 5-0 home win on Tyneside under Kevin Keegan in October 1996 and 4-3 and 3-0 victories for Sir Bobby Robson’s have gone down in Geordie folklore, and Howe is keen to write his own chapter.The 44-year-old said: “There are a lot of memories that spring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Substitute Edinson Cavani earns Manchester United a point at Newcastle

Edinson Cavani came off the bench to get Manchester United out of jail at Newcastle on a night when they were branded “a bunch of whinge-bags” by former defender Gary Neville.The Uruguay international’s 71st-minute equaliser at St James’ Park salvaged a 1-1 draw after Allan Saint-Maximin’s early strike had threatened to hand the struggling Magpies just their second Premier League win of the season.Television pundit Neville delivered a withering half-time verdict on the visitors’ attitude, and had it not been for the woodwork and a stunning late save from David De Gea, they would have headed back across the Pennines...
PREMIER LEAGUE

