See Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2022

Danny Rivera aka Enjetic is the New York beatmaker, actor, songwriter, and artist shaking things up in the music industry. Coming up under his father’s mentorship, he learned the game from a hip hop pioneer who worked with greats like Biz Markie, R.A. The Rugged Man, EPMD, and Big Pun among others. Enjetic developed his knowledge of the craft, creating his own unique versatile style that he adapts to any genre. Alongside his budding career, he uses his success to advocate for women’s rights, impoverished communities and has also visited the White House as part of his Nations’ anti-bullying campaign.
