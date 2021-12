The Kingsman agency has saved the world twice already in two separate movies. In the upcoming prequel film The King’s Man, we learn how the secret spy service came to be. The King’s Man takes us back to the early years of the 20th century to a world teetering on the brink of war. We follow Orlando Oxford, aka the Duke of Oxford (Ralph Fiennes), a pacifist who shuns violence until a series of events forces him to get involved and stop a secret cabal from starting a war that could kill millions. Backing Oxford up is his son, Conrad Oxford (Harris Dickinson), a proud young man that wants to serve his country in the war but won’t get the blessing from his father to do so because of a promise his dad made to his mother to protect him. There is also Polly (Gemme Arterton), a smartmouth maid who we find out has some hidden talents. Then there is Shola (Djimon Hounsou), The Duke’s loyal right-hand man who is described as a proper gentleman but is willing to get his hands dirty for the Oxford.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO