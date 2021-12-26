ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Music Reissues Weekly: Looking back at 2021

By Kieron Tyler
theartsdesk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTill Another Time raises the point that it’s impossible to keep on top of everything, to know about everything. Even though she issued new releases until relatively recently, Smith had slipped through a personal knowledge crack. Thankfully, that’s now rectified. Recontextualising the familiar to tell a new...

theartsdesk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Connecticut Post

Pink Floyd to Bring Blinking Light Back on ‘Pulse’ Reissue

Pink Floyd will release a “restored and re-edited” edition of their Pulse concert film, which documented the band’s gargantuan Division Bell tour, next year. The film will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on Feb. 18. The film documented the band’s Oct. 20, 1994 appearance at London’s...
MUSIC
cultureowl.com

Picks of the Week: Music Mania

We are feeling the music this weekend! Explore a a variety of music events happening around town. A world-premiere musical about jazz legend and singular American icon Louis Armstrong, featuring songs recorded and made popular by Armstrong, and original book by Aurin Squire, the multi-talented Opalocka-raised playwright and TV writer (This is Us, The Good Fight), and co-author of Confessions of a Cocaine Cowboy. More event details here.
MIAMI, FL
columbusnews-report.com

Music box collection back on display

Once again we have turned over another page of the calendar. This is the time of the year we slow down. One might say we are like bears and hibernate for the next few months. We are still here and work goes on as usual. There is no sleeping on the job. The flowerbed and the mining bucket were cleaned out Well, I’ll restate that. The dead flowers were removed. I left the weeds. In June 2017,…
MUSIC
theartsdesk.com

Albums of the Year 2021: Katherine Priddy - The Eternal Rocks Beneath

I intended to be there, but Omicron infection rates ballooned to the point that going anywhere seemed no longer possible. Hello, and goodbye, to 2021. So I’m here at home again, hunkering down, listening to the songs from The Eternal Rocks Beneath, astonished again at their maturity and insight, the memorability of the imagery, and the assurance and capability of her performances. Check out her new video for the song “Eurydice”, its stern message of Don’t Look Back flashing like a warning sign at the mouth of the darkest cave, the song stacked with big choruses and an epic, big-ballad reach as she finds and brings out the compelling human story embedded within the myth.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Nyro
Person
Jon Savage
Person
Graham Collier
theartsdesk.com

Albums of the Year 2021: Frida Hyvönen - Dream Of Independence

Frida Hyvönen's 'Dream Of Independence': an uncomfortable listen — Dream Of Independence is instantly accessible and tune-packed, with its direct lyrics given added force by Hyvönen’s blunt delivery. A few specific tracks were noted when it was reviewed in March but any of the others are similarly emblematic of the album’s excellence. “Head of the Family” describes an intra-relationship schism so openly that what could be irritatingly solipsistic becomes high drama. It’s an uncomfortable listen, helped towards this end by its melodic evocation of Seventies singer-songwriters of the highest order. Dory Previn at her most tart comes to mind while “Head of the Family” unfolds. Elsewhere, during “Painter,” Hyvönen declares “I am really a painter, not a songwriter.” Well, the album is a collection of songs but, yes, it is more. As the March review observed, the exceptional Dream Of Independence is “akin to a refraction of Karl Ove Knausgård’s autobiographical writing.”
MUSIC
theartsdesk.com

Voces8 Live from London Christmas online review – seasonal favourites and new discoveries

Voces8 performing 'Messiah' in the Live from London Christmas Festival 2021 — And if in this fifth festival some features have become familiar – Apollo5, I Fagiolini and the King’s Singers – there are also some Americannovelties this time round. Award-winning group The Crossing offered a reflection on moving on from Covid and the St Olaf Christmas concert was a first taste in this country of what is a festive staple over there.
WORLD
Rolling Stone

Mitski Had to Quit Music to Love It

Mitski has been having nightmares. The 31-year-old musician has always suffered from performance-anxiety dreams, but lately they’ve gotten more terrifying, more elaborate. During one in particular, her cat was stuck in a tree, and she was late to soundcheck. When she finally arrived at the venue, she found out she’d be performing with an orchestra she’d never rehearsed with. “Everyone was side-eyeing me,” she recalls. “As I was trying to do vocal warmups, the whole orchestra was like, ‘That’s a good idea!’ and started doing vocal warmups too. I couldn’t hear myself, so I kept trying to go deeper and deeper...
MUSIC
The Independent

Frank Ocean debuts new music on Christmas episode of his radio show

Frank Ocean has debuted a new song on the Christmas episode of his Apple radio show, Blonded Radio.On Saturday (25 December), the 34-year-old singer revealed a surprise for his fans by unwrapping a nine-minute track inspired by Ocean’s previous conversation with Dutch motivational speaker Wim Hof.The “Chanel” singer’s new untitled track was recorded back in 2020, where he can be heard rapping to a lengthy piano piece.The radio show also contained excerpts from Ocean’s conversation with Hof following the death of the singer’s younger brother Ryan Breaux in 2020.“Me and @iceman_hof had a conversation some time ago when I...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reissue#Goldie The Gingerbreads#The Good Times#American#British Conversations
udiscovermusic.com

Wanda Young, Of Iconic Motown Group The Marvelettes, Dies At 78

Wanda LaFaye Rogers, better known as Wanda Young, co-lead singer of the massive Motown group The Marvelettes, has died. She was 78. Her passing was confirmed by her former labelmate Claudette Robinson of The Miracles. No other details on her passing have been confirmed, this story is still developing. The...
MUSIC
theartsdesk.com

Best of 2021: Classical CDs

My initial shortlist was voluminous but I’ve managed to whittle it down. Warner Classics released two huge box sets collecting recordings made (mostly) for EMI by a pair of conductors famous for productive spells based in London in the 1970s and 80s. André Previn’s discography has already been celebrated in a now-deleted Sony box set, so get this budget priced Warner one now. There’s so much to enjoy here, including demonstration discs of British and Russian music and a brilliant account of Messiaen’s Turangalila. The playing of the 1970s London Symphony Orchestra has its rough edges, but so many of these performances crackle with energy. Equally compendious is the big Riccardo Muti box, tracing the conductor’s work with the Philharmonia in the early 1970s and his EMI Philadelphia Orchestra years. Muti’s Carmina Burana is a blast, as is a famous LP of Respighi’s Roman Trilogy. Plus some glorious Rossini, Schubert, Scriabin and Stravinsky. Neither box set is cheap, but they’re incredibly good value. Decca Eloquence’s celebration of the French conductor Roger Désormière is another set to treasure, and a chance to admire the very individual timbres of the post-war Paris Conservatoire Orchestra in incredibly clear sound. Désormière’s accounts of Poulenc’s Les Biches and Ibert’s Divertissiment are gloriously witty.
MUSIC
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Hello Magazine

Tracee Ellis Ross saddens fans with painful goodbye

It was a very sad and difficult day for Tracee Ellis Ross when she took a step back from her comedic genius to deliver a painful farewell. In an emotional post, the daughter of Diana Ross was overcome with feelings as she shared photos from the wrap party of her show, Black-ish.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

De’Wayne: 5 Things To Know About Willow Smith’s Musician Boyfriend

The ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’ singer was spotted getting a kiss from the rocker during a recent beach date. Here’s everything you need to know about De’Wayne. Willow Smith seems like she’s found love with musician De’Wayne. The 21-year-old singer was spotted cuddling up to the musician, whose full name is De’Wayne Jackson, while in Miami on Sunday December 5. The 26-year-old singer gave Willow a kiss on the cheek, as she cuddled up to him. While Willow has become a critically-acclaimed and beloved rockstar, De’Wayne is also an excellent musician himself. Here’s everything you need to know about De’Wayne!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Earl Spencer's daughters Amelia and Eliza, 29, say they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town - despite living with their mother Victoria in a wealthy suburb

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have spoken about 'growing up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview. The stunning twins, both 29, who grew up in South Africa, burst onto the social scene in London after moving to the capital with their boyfriends this summer.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Newsreader makes history as she becomes the first person with a traditional lower chin tattoo to anchor primetime news bulletin - as she hopes other Maori women follow in her footsteps

A Kiwi newsreader has made history by becoming the first person to anchor a TV news bulletin with a face tattoo. ​Oriini Kaipara, 37, who has a moko kauae, a traditional lower chin tattoo worn by Māori women, read Newshub Live's 6pm news bulletin on Monday. The mother-of-four from...
WORLD
wkml.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Vegas Outfit Is Dropping Jaws

Carrie Underwood posted a promo picture for her new Las Vegas residency that kicks off tonight (12/1) at Resorts World, and the outfit she’s wearing is quite revealing. Carrie is wearing a black see-through jumpsuit with her neckline showing almost to her belly button, and fans on Twitter are loving the look. One fan wrote in response, “I mean dayum girl slayyy!!!!” Another fan said, “When I tell you my jaw dropped… HOLY WOW.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy