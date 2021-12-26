Music Reissues Weekly: Looking back at 2021

My initial shortlist was voluminous but I’ve managed to whittle it down. Warner Classics released two huge box sets collecting recordings made (mostly) for EMI by a pair of conductors famous for productive spells based in London in the 1970s and 80s. André Previn’s discography has already been celebrated in a now-deleted Sony box set, so get this budget priced Warner one now. There’s so much to enjoy here, including demonstration discs of British and Russian music and a brilliant account of Messiaen’s Turangalila. The playing of the 1970s London Symphony Orchestra has its rough edges, but so many of these performances crackle with energy. Equally compendious is the big Riccardo Muti box, tracing the conductor’s work with the Philharmonia in the early 1970s and his EMI Philadelphia Orchestra years. Muti’s Carmina Burana is a blast, as is a famous LP of Respighi’s Roman Trilogy. Plus some glorious Rossini, Schubert, Scriabin and Stravinsky. Neither box set is cheap, but they’re incredibly good value. Decca Eloquence’s celebration of the French conductor Roger Désormière is another set to treasure, and a chance to admire the very individual timbres of the post-war Paris Conservatoire Orchestra in incredibly clear sound. Désormière’s accounts of Poulenc’s Les Biches and Ibert’s Divertissiment are gloriously witty.

