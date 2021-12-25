ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Arizona Cardinals arrive in holiday spirit for Christmas Day game vs. Colts

By THREADS BLOG
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Arizona Cardinals arrived at State Farm Stadium in the holiday spirit for Saturday’s game vs. the Indianapolis Colts. For a lot of Arizona players, it marked the first time playing on Christmas Day. And...

arizonasports.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
The Spun

Colts Are Reportedly Discussing Major Quarterback Move

On Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Since he’s unvaccinated, he’s out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Now that Wentz is on the shelf for Week 17, the Colts are in dire need of some help at...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Indianapolis Colts#Isaiahsimmons25
The Spun

Carson Wentz Gets A Break With Latest Protocol News

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has a chance to play on Sunday for the team, despite being unvaccinated. Wentz was placed on the COVID-19 list on Tuesday morning and originally was supposed to be out for a minimum of 10 days. That’s now not the case as the NFL and the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals activate C Rodney Hudson from COVID-19 list

The Arizona Cardinals officially activated starting center Rodney Hudson from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. Additionally, Arizona re-signed defensive lineman Matt Dickerson to the practice squad. Hudson had missed the past two matchups, losses to the Detroit Lions and Indianapolis Colts, after being placed under COVID-19 protocols on Dec. 16.
NFL
AFP

Bucs, Rams, Chiefs and Cardinals clinch NFL playoff berths

Tom Brady and reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay clinched an NFL playoff berth on Sunday by defeating Carolina 32-6, securing the Buccaneers' first division title since 2007. The Los Angeles Rams, Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals also sealed post-season spots thanks to Sunday's results while New England missed a chance to clinch with a 33-21 home loss to Buffalo. Brady, the 44-year-old quarterback who has won a record seven Super Bowl titles, completed 18-of-30 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ke'shawn Vaughn and Ronald Jones each ran for touchdowns to spark the Bucs. Tampa Bay captured the NFC South division crown and reached the playoffs in consecutive seasons for the first time since capturing the 2003 Super Bowl.
NFL
Arizona Sports

Report: Cardinals signing former Vikings CB Bashaud Breeland

With cornerback Marco Wilson’s status up in the air ahead of the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 17 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, the team went out and signed free agent Bashaud Breeland on Monday, per NFL insider Josina Anderson. Breeland came in for a workout on Monday before signing,...
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Names Biggest Threat To Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs may be the favorite to come out of the AFC this season, but that doesn’t mean another team can’t knock them out. The Indianapolis Colts have been surging these last few weeks and are fresh off another big-time win. They took down the Cardinals 22-16 on Saturday night and got to 9-6 overall.
NFL
The Spun

Look: What The NFL’s New Rule Means For QB Carson Wentz

The Indianapolis Colts caught a huge break on Tuesday. Earlier in the day, quarterback Carson Wentz was ruled out for Sunday’s game after testing positive for COVID. Now, thanks to the NFL’s change in COVID-19 protocols, it looks like the Colts QB should be able to take the field.
NFL
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy