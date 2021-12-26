ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

'I’m not afraid of the post Rafael Nadal's era', says former ATP star

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have been the benchmarks of men's tennis for the past decade and a half. The Big 3 currently share the all-time Slam record, having won 20 each. The number 1 in the world has just returned from an amazing 2021, which allowed him to...

www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

“Rafa doing Rafa things” Australian Open ‘introduces’ former champion Rafael Nadal ahead of the Slam in 2022

World No. 6 Rafael Nadal is undoubtedly one of the greatest players to ever grace the court. While many people call him the ‘King of Clay‘, the Spaniard has a proven track record across all surfaces having won all 4 Grand Slams at least once. Rafa has 13 French Open titles, 4 titles at the US Open, 2 titles at Wimbledon and has won the Australian Open once.
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic mystery deepens as stars arrive ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic has not withdrawn from the ATP Cup despite claims he was almost sure to do so, Tennis Australia said Tuesday, as other top players led by Naomi Osaka began arriving ahead of the Australian Open. There has been serious doubt as to whether men's world number one Djokovic would travel to Australia, having refused to confirm if he has been vaccinated against the coronavirus. An unnamed member of his team told Serbian newspaper Blic that they were "99 percent" sure that he would not play in the ATP Cup, which comes ahead of the Australian Open, adding to the intrigue over whether Djokovic would be at the first Grand Slam of the year. But Tennis Australia told AFP the Serbian had yet to pull out of the teams event, which is due to start on Saturday in Sydney with Djokovic drawn to play Norway's Casper Ruud on the opening day.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic spotted playing tennis on Christimas in Belgrade

20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic was spotted playing tennis in Belgrade on Christmas. In an Instagram post shared by Igor Rogan, Djokovic can be seen playing a casual game of tennis around the neighborhood. "Working saturday... the one and only Novak Djokovic," Rogan captioned the post on Instagram. On...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic plays tennis with his neighbors

Novak Djokovic is undoubtedly the man of the moment in the world of tennis. The number one in the world announced a few hours ago that he will not participate in the ATP Cup and now doubts are growing about his presence at the Australian Open 2022. The Balkan champion...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atp#King Roger#Serbian#Coronavirus#Marca#Spanish#Grand Slam
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic the best player under pressure

Under pressur Novak Djokovic is the best: this is demonstrated by some very interesting data that place it in first place in the special ATP tour ranking, entitled: Under Pressure. We recall that Djokovic will not play the ATP Cup 2022. Over the course of his long and great career...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer recalls: 'Tough Wimbledon loss took my momentum away'

Roger Federer reached back-to-back Major quarter-finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon in the summer of 2001 just before his 20th birthday, making significant steps towards a place in the top-10. Still, that had to wait until May 2002 following his first Masters 1000 crown in Hamburg, with Roger joining the elite and hoping for more good results at Roland Garros and Wimbledon.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

'The most important for Novak Djokovic was...', says former WTA star

The answer, a shot in which the strongest tennis players make the difference. This aspect emerged from the statistics concerning the year 2021 of all the best athletes, released by the ATP tour. A figure that demonstrates how Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic, two of the three players currently with 20 Grand Slam titles on the board (the other is of course Roger Federer), are the points of reference under this special heading: neutralizing effectiveness and the power of the opponent's serve is a weapon of fundamental importance to bring the exchange in one's favor and win it, even more so in these years in which the serve has become indispensable to obtain satisfactory results in tournaments.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Roger Federer recalls: 'Grass is unpredictable, indoor surface is my favorite'

Roger Federer was a man on the mission in the first part of the 2002 season, reaching the first Masters 1000 final in Miami and winning the first title at that level in Hamburg in May to find himself in the top-10. After that notable result, the young Swiss lost steam, leaving Roland Garros and Wimbledon with no victories under his belt and struggling ahead of the US Open, including some personal is.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

C. Bouchard: "Djokovic obsessed of overciming Federer and Nadal"

In a recent interview with the Tennis Majors portal, the well-known journalist Carole Bouchard reflected on the goals of the 34-year-old from Belgrade Novak Djokovic, also focusing her attention on Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, great career rivals of the Serb. She analyzed: "The rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Daniil...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

21K+
Followers
19K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy