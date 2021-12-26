ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cardinals without Pro Bowl RB James Conner vs. Colts

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hb5Ap_0dVygkRR00
Rams Cardinals Football Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner (6) celebrates his touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams with offensive tackle D.J. Humphries (74) during the first half of an NFL football game Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) (Rick Scuteri)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will be without Pro Bowl running back James Conner and rookie receiver Rondale Moore as they try to clinch a playoff spot on Saturday by beating the Indianapolis Colts.

Conner, who has been batting a heel injury, has had a big season in his first year with the Cardinals, particularly when it comes to finding the end zone. The fifth-year pro has run for 700 yards and 14 touchdowns to earn his second career selection to the Pro Bowl.

Moore (ankle) has been one of the team's top receivers with 54 catches. The Cardinals are already without three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a knee injury.

Arizona's other inactives are quarterback Trace McSorley, cornerback Breon Borders, and defensive linemen Zach Kerr and Jordan Phillips.

The Colts will be without one of their best defensive players. 2020 All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard was one of three players — along with receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis — put on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Saturday. Indianapolis has seven total players on the COVID-19 list.

Leonard has 107 tackles, six forced fumbles and three interceptions.

The Colts' four inactive players are center Ryan Kelly (personal reasons), running back Marlon Mack, safety Andrew Sendejo and receiver Mike Strachan.

The Cardinals have two players on the COVID-19 list: three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson, along with punter Andy Lee.

The Cardinals (10-4) are trying to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2015. The Colts (8-6) have won five of their past six games and are currently in the No. 5 spot of the AFC playoff race.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Strachan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Bowl#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Indianapolis Colts#Afc#Ap#The Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh

Sources: NFL to cut quarantine for players who test positive

The NFL is reducing quarantine time for players who test positive for COVID-19 and are asymptomatic, including unvaccinated players, to five days from 10, according to two people familiar with the protocols. Both people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the revised protocols haven’t been...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Panthers release quarterback after less than two months with team

Just a day after activating him from the COVID-19 list, Carolina Panthers quarterback Matt Barkley was released by the team on Wednesday, per Darin Gantt. Barkley was placed on the list Dec. 17. The 31-year-old former USC signal caller has yet to see the field since coming to Charlotte in November. In his NFL career, Barkley has played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Arizona Cardinals, Chicago Bears, San Francisco 49ers (practice squad), Cincinnati Bengals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans (practice squad).
NFL
FanSided

3 Chiefs that probably won’t return to Kansas City in 2022

The Chiefs may not have the money to bring back these three stars next season, for better or worse. The Chiefs are entering a time in their franchise where the quarterback will be taking a major bulk of the cap space. Patrick Mahomes will be entering the first year of his 10-year contract in 2022, making a little over $35 million. Because of this, the Chiefs will have to cut players that either take up a lot of cap space and/or have underperformed in recent seasons.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Shares Honest Admission On Ben Roethlisberger’s Future

Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns could very well be the last time Ben Roethlisberger plays at Heinz Field. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the potential of that during his Tuesday presser. To which Tomlin replied “we don’t have enough time” what Roethlisberger has meant to Pittsburgh’s organization since being drafted in 2004.
NFL
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
67K+
Followers
83K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy