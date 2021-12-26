ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, WV

Stonewall Resort holds annual Christmas Dinner

By Heather Hale
 3 days ago

ROANOKE, W.Va.- Stonewall Resort held its holiday dinner on Dec. 25.

The annual Christmas buffet in the Stillwaters restaurant ran from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m..

The cost of a reservation for one adult was $42. Much like the annual Thanksgiving buffet, traditional holiday food was served along with some other non-traditional dishes. For many families, holiday dinners at the Stonewall Jackson Resort have become a tradition.

“It’s really nice, we have a large venue so its easy for families to get together that don’t have a lot of space. To be able to spend that quality time with each other instead of in the kitchen, cleaning up… kind of being disconnected, it brings everyone together in one place,” said Lora Butcher, Spa and Retail Manager at Stonewall Jackson Resort.

Across from the entrance to Stillwaters, TJ Muskies Lounge was open after the buffet ended. Inside TJ Muskies is a Christmas tree made of wine bottles.

