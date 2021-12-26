ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle Technician

 3 days ago

We have an excellent opportunity available for a motivated Vehicle Technician to join our team at Graypaul Maserati Birmingham. As a Sytner Technician, you will join our team of talented vehicle technicians and be responsible for the maintenance and repair work of motor vehicles for our customers. You will also ensure...

Workshop Controller

Jaguar Land Rover Northampton is looking to recruit a highly motivated Workshop Controller to join our team. This is a unique opportunity to work with the Jaguar Land Rover brand following our recent move to our new arch site in Swan Valley. About you. Experience in this role is essential....
Used Car Sales Manager

Sytner Group is looking for a passionate and driven Used Car Sales Manager to join our motivated sales team at Sytner Cardiff. As a Sytner Used Car Sales Manager, you will be responsible for the profitability in the used vehicle department and for customer retention. You will hire and monitor the performance of the sales executives and hold weekly sales meetings and conduct sales mentoring and support.
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Checks Update: Know If US Citizens Will Receive Cash In 2022

The Federal government ended the stimulus checks after issuing three-round payments. The stimulus checks were introduced to boost the families’ finances affected during the pandemic. However, the financial conditions of low-income families are far from good. The government might consider the extension of the stimulus benefits or the introduction...
sme.org

Mitsubishi Electric Helps Elevator Technicians Troubleshoot Issues

Mitsubishi Electric has announced the successful implementation of several of its advanced data solutions with Waupaca Elevator Company, which manufactures residential elevators and dumbwaiters for applications across North America. Waupaca Elevator, of Appleton, Wis., sells through independent dealers, who need consistent reliability and simple, intuitive ways to service and maintain...
KETK / FOX51 News

JOB ALERT: Darling Ingredients in Grapeland needs an industrial maintenance technician

Grapeland, TXDarling Ingredients Inc.Industrial Maintenance Mechanic/Technician Qualifications -Must be at least 18 years old.-Authorized to work in the US.-Experience in operating a forklift.-Ability to use a cutting torch and stick welder.-Ability to lift up to 50 lbs.-Ability to work safely on wet and slippery floors and in variable temperatures-Ability to pass a pre-employment drug screen […]
MotorTrend Magazine

What Happened With the Semiconductor Chip Shortage—and How and When the Auto Industry Will Emerge

Grab a soda and your new car wish list and start shopping: More semiconductor chips are coming in 2022 and slowly but surely the chip-shortage horror movie will fade to black. That does not mean 2022 will necessarily be a blockbuster year for inventory, but the global microchip shortage is expected to continue to improve which should mean less or no downtime for automakers desperate to build more vehicles to fill orders and depressingly empty dealer lots. Bottom lines have also taken a hit with billions in lost revenue, and automakers affected the most have also grappled with lost market share.
wardsauto.com

BMW Recruits Technicians from U.S. Military

The first class has graduated from the East Coast version of the 16-week BMW Military Service Technician Education Program, part of an industrywide effort to keep up with the urgent demand for automotive technicians. The newest version of the BMW program trains military service members at Fort Bragg, NC, a...
talkbusiness.net

J.B. Hunt gives $10 million to company drivers, technicians

Lowell-based carrier J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. announced it is providing nearly $10 million in bonuses to its front-line workers, including company drivers, maintenance technicians and full-time hourly employees. Asked how many employees received the bonuses, J.B. Hunt declined to provide additional details. “This year, our drivers and frontline employees...
cityofsavage.com

2021 Employee of the Year is John Wichman, Senior Engineering Technician

John has worked in the Engineering Division at the City of Savage for 22 years coordinating various city development and improvement projects. Most people don’t realize the amount of work that goes into completing an improvement project from start to finish. It can include countless hours dealing with right-of-way permits, working with contractors, and answering questions from residents. “Sometimes it’s easy to forget the amount of work our engineers perform because they are generally not sitting at their desks,” says City Engineer/Utility Director Seng Thongvanh. “This is the case with John. When construction activities require it, he puts in many long hours during the nice weather months and weekends.” John has always been a hard worker, but the unique thing about John is that he is also looking for cost savings on these projects. Whether it is coordinating with other projects for dirt, negotiating with the contractor, or even using materials the City already has on hand, his willingness to look at these items has provided cost savings to the City. This past year, he was leaned on more than ever due to the transition with the Engineering Department. As a result, John was tasked with some pretty difficult projects that turned out great. This included the monument signs, coordination with County projects, Canterbury Park, and water main improvements, just to name a few. “They may not have been our largest projects,” said City Administrator Brad Larson,” but the impact and visibility of these projects were even more critical to the need for success.” While he may seem grumpy on the exterior, John is always working in the City's best interest and provides excellent customer service to residents. Congratulations John!
am-online.com

Tyre Fitter

Are you a driven, enthusiastic and motivated individual? Do you thrive in a fast paced environment? Can you deliver world class customer service?. If the answer is yes to the above then we want to hear from you! Our hugely successful Audi Dealership in Watford is looking to recruit a new Tyre Fitter.
am-online.com

New car shortages will prompt festive rental boom, predicts VW

Volkswagen Financial Services (VWFS) has predicted that new car supply shortages will trigger a festive car rental boom for franchised retailers operating its Rent-a-Car service. The captive finance house expects motorists to turn to rental to get behind the wheel of newer, larger and more reliable vehicles over the coming...
am-online.com

Used Car Sales Executive

Are you a driven, enthusiastic and motivated individual? Do you thrive in a fast paced environment? Can you deliver world class customer service?. If the answer is yes to the above then we want to hear from you! Our Think Ford Dealership in Basingstoke is looking to recruit a new Used Car Sales Executive.
am-online.com

Genesis launches Virtual Studio video demonstration service

Genesis has launched a new online portal that allows customers to contact a product expert via video call. The Genesis Virtual Studio enables customers to experience a 360-degree interactive vehicle demonstration, from the comfort of their home. A trained Genesis product expert will host each call and can assist with...
am-online.com

UK car production in November fell 29%

Only 75,756 cars were built in the UK in November, the worst performance for the month since 1984. It was the fifth consecutive decrease as global vehicle manufacturers continue to be dogged by component supply issues, particularly related to semiconductors. Year-to-date, UK car plants have turned out 797,261 units, some...
am-online.com

Dealers should mitigate against supply issues with Q1 new car orders

Franchised car retailers should be working hard to secure new car supplies early with a Q1 2022 marketing and sales events push, according to MotorVise Automotive’s Fraser Brown. The automotive consultancy’s founder and managing director believes that retailers should be aiming to act fast in order to place customer...
