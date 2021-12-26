Vehicle Technician

John has worked in the Engineering Division at the City of Savage for 22 years coordinating various city development and improvement projects. Most people don’t realize the amount of work that goes into completing an improvement project from start to finish. It can include countless hours dealing with right-of-way permits, working with contractors, and answering questions from residents. “Sometimes it’s easy to forget the amount of work our engineers perform because they are generally not sitting at their desks,” says City Engineer/Utility Director Seng Thongvanh. “This is the case with John. When construction activities require it, he puts in many long hours during the nice weather months and weekends.” John has always been a hard worker, but the unique thing about John is that he is also looking for cost savings on these projects. Whether it is coordinating with other projects for dirt, negotiating with the contractor, or even using materials the City already has on hand, his willingness to look at these items has provided cost savings to the City. This past year, he was leaned on more than ever due to the transition with the Engineering Department. As a result, John was tasked with some pretty difficult projects that turned out great. This included the monument signs, coordination with County projects, Canterbury Park, and water main improvements, just to name a few. “They may not have been our largest projects,” said City Administrator Brad Larson,” but the impact and visibility of these projects were even more critical to the need for success.” While he may seem grumpy on the exterior, John is always working in the City's best interest and provides excellent customer service to residents. Congratulations John!

