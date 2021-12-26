ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Camilla reveals her favourite childhood book still makes her cry

Shropshire Star
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe duchess said Black Beauty appealed to her during her ‘pony-mad’. The Duchess of Cornwall said Black Beauty was her favourite book during her “pony-mad” youth and it still makes her emotional, as she highlighted the importance of reading to children. Camilla revealed her father,...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband’s Health Deteriorating? Princes William, Harry’s Feud, Queen Elizabeth’s Health Stresses Future King

Prince Charles' health is, allegedly, deteriorating because of the stress that he's dealing with. Prince Charles’ health has been at the center of public scrutiny especially since he was recently photographed with swollen hands and feet. At one point, his “chronic condition” was dubbed as embarrassing by one publication. While...
WORLD
enstarz.com

Duchess Camilla's Real Attitude Whenever Prince Charles Interrupts Her Revealed

Despite being bombarded with work, appearances, and duties, members of the royal family still find time to enjoy their hobbies and unwind whenever they have the time. Camilla Parker Bowles' favorite pastime is listening to the radio show "The Archers," and she doesn't want to be interrupted as her real attitude comes out.
WORLD
Elle

The Queen Shares Childhood Photo As She Highlights Charity Close To Her Heart

The Queen has shared a childhood throwback alongside her mother to highlight a charity close to her heart, Friends of the Elderly. In the photograph, the Queen (then Princess Elizabeth) and her mother, The Duchess of York, can be seen meeting a veteran at a sale of work organised by the charity in the 1930s. The Queen sweetly shakes the man’s hand as the Queen Mother looks on smiling.
ENTERTAINMENT
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ginger
Person
Philip Pullman
Person
Jane Goodall
Person
Anna Sewell
Person
Raheem Sterling
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
purewow.com

Queen Elizabeth Accidentally Reveals Never-Before-Seen Pic of Her Great-Grandchildren (Though a Few Are Notably Missing)

Queen Elizabeth is no stranger to publicly releasing portraits of the royal family, but she still saves some pics for her eyes only. Today, the 95-year-old monarch hosted an in-person audience at Windsor Castle, where she presented concert organist Thomas Trotter with the Queen’s Medal for Music. Naturally, photographers captured the moment on camera before sharing the pics for all to see.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Christmas Carol#First Book#Prince Of Wales#British Royal Family#Bbc Radio 4#Today Programme#Englishman
Hello Magazine

The Queen makes rare comment about Lilibet during Christmas Day speech

The Queen made a rare comment about her great-granddaughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor during her annual Christmas message to the nation. During the speech, which aired at its usual time of 3pm on Christmas Day, the monarch gave special mentions to the new additions to the royal family this year, which includes the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's daughter, who was born in June 2021. Her Majesty remarked at one point in the speech: "Adults, when weighed down with worries, sometimes fail to see the joy in simple things, where children do not," before going on to discuss the "young children" her family have welcomed this year.
U.K.
Belief.Net

What is the Oldest Book in the Bible?

The books of the Bible were written over a period of thousands of years. The Old Testament was written hundreds, if not thousands, of years before Christ was ever born. The New Testament was completed roughly a century after Christ’s death. Between these dates, the dozens of books of the Bible were written, edited and compiled. The order in which those books were placed in the Bible, however, was not always based on their age. Older books are sandwiched between works that were written centuries later, and younger pieces may come before older books. Clearly, the Bible is not arranged in chronological order, but what would the Bible look like if it was? What would be at the end of the Good Book? In that chronological Bible, what would come first? What is the oldest book in the Bible?
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Earl Spencer's daughters Amelia and Eliza, 29, say they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town - despite living with their mother Victoria in a wealthy suburb

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have spoken about 'growing up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview. The stunning twins, both 29, who grew up in South Africa, burst onto the social scene in London after moving to the capital with their boyfriends this summer.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

8 adorable photos from Archie's playdate with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in the US with their children but their eldest child, Archie, now two, has enjoyed some adorable playdates with his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the past. Perhaps the most heart-melting outing we've seen them enjoy together was...
CELEBRITIES
rd.com

This Is What Queen Elizabeth II Gives Her Staff for Christmas

In many ways, it’s safe to say that Queen Elizabeth II is not like us common folk. Not only does she own a lot of swans and dolphins (seriously!), nearly 50 places around the world are named after her, too. But Her Majesty does have one quality that many of us can relate to: She enjoys Christmas just as much as we do.
U.K.
Entertainment Times

Queen Elizabeth Furious At Prince William For Confessing That He Has Depression

Queen Elizabeth is allegedly seething at Prince William after the latter confessed that he has been diagnosed with depression. In its Dec. 27 issue, Globe claimed that the queen is aware that a lot of her relatives struggle with their mental health. but she doesn’t like the fact that even Prince William had to come clean about his depression when no one asked him in the first place.
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy