If you own a Subaru, it makes sense to purchase an auto extended warranty to protect it. However, you should be aware that some Subaru warranties do not cover anything outside of the manufacturer's warranty. Usually, you will only have to pay for materials and labor if a problem occurs during the first three years of ownership. Also, you can't get a warranty that covers damage caused by water or flooding. Therefore, you need to consider the cost of purchasing an auto extended coverage for your vehicle, as well as where to get the best service.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO