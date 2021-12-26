ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police find severed head while arresting man on unrelated charges

By Yan Kaner
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police discovered human remains inside a man’s truck during an arrest on Thursday, sources tell the 8 News Now I-Team.

The driver, Eric Holland, 57, ran from officers and was tased during a traffic stop near the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino on Thursday, sources said.

Officers arrested Holland a short time later, finding large coolers in his truck bed. That is when they discovered human remains, including a severed head, sources said.

Records show a warrant was issued for Holland for theft, embezzlement of a motor vehicle and other unrelated charges in 2019.

Vegas Unsolved: ‘She said that someone told her to be quiet,’ 3-year-old at home as killer strangles mother to death

Holland did not appear during a scheduled court hearing in court on Christmas.

He faces an additional charge of open murder. His next court date is set for Monday.

The I-Team is working to learn more about this investigation, including who the victim may be.

