Another 122,186 new cases of Covid-19 have been announced – the third day in a row that the UK has hit a new record for daily infections.The 24-hour figure, which is up from 119,789 the day before, comes after a record total of people tested positive for Covid in the UK last week. There were also 137 deaths in the past 24 hours, figures show, down from 147 on Thursday.But new figures also show hospital admissions are still rising sharply, nearly doubling in London from last week – even though people are less likely to need hospital care with the...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO