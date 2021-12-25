No. 6 Most Read Story of 2021: Gov. Cooper announces plan to get vaccines into arms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as hospitalizations topped 1,800, according to the latest Department of Health data.
The percentage of people testing positive rose to 17,58%, a 1.04% increase since Monday.
State health department data show that cases went up by 6,574, bringing the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 675,364 since the outset of the pandemic.
Hospitalizations rose to 1,826, an increase of 112 patients in the past 24 hours.
Of those hospitalized, 1,349 are adults in adult care and 348 are adults in intensive care. There are 13 children in acute care and another...
