ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

No. 6 Most Read Story of 2021: Gov. Cooper announces plan to get vaccines into arms

By Port City Daily Staff
portcitydaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTHEASTERN N.C. — As part of our countdown to 2022, Port City Daily is revisiting its most read stories of the year. Coming in sixth is one of the last stories Port City Daily reported...

portcitydaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Gov. Cooper urges people to get tested ahead of holiday gatherings

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — During a news conference on Monday, Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen provided an update on the state’s COVID-19 key metrics and trends. “With holiday gatherings, COVID cases beginning to rise and a new highly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
my40.tv

Gov. Cooper makes a holiday push for COVID boosters; no plan to reimpose mandates

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — In a major tonal shift from six days ago, North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and state health officials on Monday issued their strongest public health warning yet heading into the holidays, saying they anticipate the omicron variant of COVID-19 will soon severely strain hospitals, become the dominant variant and lead to the highest daily case counts since the pandemic first hit the state in March 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
portcitydaily.com

No. 4 Most Read Story of the Year: Cooper extends Covid-19 stay-at-home order; Brunswick, New Hanover, Pender in ‘red zone’

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. — As Covid-19 cases surged at the beginning of 2021, Gov. Roy Cooper extended the state’s stay-at-home order. Vaccine rollout was still in its early stages. The modified order restricted alcohol sales and required citizens to follow a statewide curfew — unless traveling for work-related purposes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
NottinghamMD.com

Governor Hogan announces actions to ramp up COVID-19 testing, $100 million in emergency funding to address Maryland hospital staffing needs [VIDEO]

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday afternoon announced a commitment of $100 million in emergency funding to address urgent staffing needs at Maryland hospitals and nursing homes, as well as a series of actions to further ramp up the availability of COVID-19 testing across the state. The governor was joined virtually for today’s announcements by Dr. Ted Delbridge, executive director … Continue reading "Governor Hogan announces actions to ramp up COVID-19 testing, $100 million in emergency funding to address Maryland hospital staffing needs [VIDEO]" The post Governor Hogan announces actions to ramp up COVID-19 testing, $100 million in emergency funding to address Maryland hospital staffing needs [VIDEO] appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
Macomb Daily

COVID-19 cases in Michigan show substantial increase

The average number of new COVID-19 cases in Michigan per day for Tuesday and Wednesday was 6,843 which is dramatically higher than the 4,666 per day for earlier in the week. Michigan public health officials reported Wednesday 13,656 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday and Wednesday — an average of 6,843 per day — and 392 additional virus deaths. The deaths reported included 250 identified during a vital records review.
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: Hospitalizations Top 1,800; Positivity Rate Reaches 17.58%

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added more than 6,500 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as hospitalizations topped 1,800, according to the latest Department of Health data. The percentage of people testing positive rose to 17,58%, a 1.04% increase since Monday. State health department data show that cases went up by 6,574, bringing the total of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 675,364 since the outset of the pandemic. Hospitalizations rose to 1,826, an increase of 112 patients in the past 24 hours. Of those hospitalized, 1,349 are adults in adult care and 348 are adults in intensive care. There are 13 children in acute care and another...
MARYLAND STATE
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Port City Daily#Wilmington Wire
The Independent

Disease expert who sounded early warning about Covid predicts US already has 2,000 omicron cases

A public health expert who gave America early warnings about Covid-19 has said that there are probably around 2,000 cases of the new omicron variant already in the US.Dr Charity Dean, a former official at the California Department of Public Health, was among the first to warn in February last year that coronavirus was almost certainly circulating among Americans who had not travelled to China.Now she believes that a similar thing is happening with omicron despite the US government’s claim that no cases yet exist in the country, according to an interview with Business Insider."I have no doubt that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The US Sun

Food stamp claimants in 22 states to get at least $95 extra each in January – see if you’re eligible

ALMOST two dozen states have once again extended emergency food stamp support. The extension comes as the Covid pandemic continues throughout the country. Back in April 2021, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced that an extra $1billion per month had been allocated to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This program is also more widely known as food stamps.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy