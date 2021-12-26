ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida officers bring gifts to 3-year-old victim of assault

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JL9H6_0dVyejUI00
Getting a tour: A Miami police officer shows Samuel, 3, the department's Slingshot vehicle on Friday. (Miami Police Department)

MIAMI — A toddler in South Florida who was assaulted earlier this month was greeted by officers who brought him gifts and gave him a tour of their police cruiser.

The 3-year-old boy was struck by a man at a Walgreens drugstore in Miami on Dec. 13, WSVN-TV reported.

Surveillance video showed a man, later identified as Marvin Green, hit the child in the head, according to the television station. Green was arrested Friday and is facing charges of child abuse, grand theft, firearms violation, criminal mischief and resisting an officer without violence, according to Miami-Dade County online booking records.

On Friday, Miami police visited Samuel and brought gifts for the boy and his family, WSVN reported.

Officers even let the boy sit in a Slingshot, a specialized police cruiser, according to the Miami Police Department.

The officers also put on a police light show in the street for the child and his family.

Police released surveillance footage Thursday that showed the boy and his mother walking into the pharmacy and past the line, where Green was standing, WTVJ-TV reported.

“The video is very disturbing to watch. Right now, we have no idea why he would commit such a vicious act to a baby boy who is completely innocent,” Miami Police Department spokesperson Kiara Delva told reporters. “This 3-year-old baby boy did not deserve this.”

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Wsvn Tv#Slingshot#Miami Pd#Wtvj Tv#Custody Marvin Green#Assaults Unit
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

4 presumed dead after small aircraft crashes near San Diego

EL CAJON, Calif. — A jet crash reported Monday night in San Diego County is believed to have killed all four people on board, according to multiple reports. Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that the Learjet 35A departed earlier Monday from John Wayne Airport in Orange County. It crashed just before 7:15 p.m. in an unincorporated area of El Cajon known as Bostonia, KSWB-TV reported.
EL CAJON, CA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
107K+
Followers
81K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy