Environment

Partly sunny with 70s Sunday, monitoring midweek storm threat

By Rob Elvington
WAAY-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe unusually warm weather doesn't end with Christmas, it continues through the end of 2021. Christmas night temperatures will be well above normal with overnight lows only falling to the upper...

www.waaytv.com

WAAY-TV

Potentially significant severe weather Saturday

The potential for a significant severe weather event is increasing for New Year's Day. All of North Alabama has been upgraded to a Level 3 risk for severe storms tomorrow. It is not out of the question to see a further upgrade as the events gets closer. Regardless of the exact level, all modes of severe weather will be possible, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Ahead of the main severe weather window, spotty showers may linger through the morning and early afternoon. Here is a timeframe for when we expect to see severe weather across our coverage area Saturday. These are duration times, not arrival times.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Storm On The Way For New Year’s Day

CHICAGO (CBS)– A New Year’s Day winter storm is approaching. New Year’s Eve morning starts out chilly, but temperatures will reach the 40s for a mild day. After a quiet start to the New Year, snow moves in late in the morning and hit the city around lunchtime.  The heaviest snow, along with strong winds, will fall between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. A Winter Storm Watch will go into effect Saturday morning. Snow and blowing snow continue through much of the day and into the night. Chicagoans can expected 4 to 6 inches in snow with higher amounts–perhaps up to 8 inches — along the lakeshore. While the snow winds down Sunday, temperatures in the teens are expected. Wind chills will be in the single digits and even below zero in some locations.
CHICAGO, IL
Weather
Environment
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Severe Weather in the South; Winter Storms are Forecast

Prolonged troughing in the Intermountain West and ridging in the Southeast continue to affect the continental United States. As the storm approaches the Great Basin, the combination of cold air above and Pacific moisture will concentrate another round of moderate-to-heavy snow possibilities throughout most of the Intermountain West.
SOUTHEAST, NY
KATC News

Big temperature swing this weekend

Mild and muggy tonight with overnight lows in the low-mid 70s. A southerly breeze will be in place as well. WINDY conditions on Saturday. Expect sustain winds at 20-25 mph with gusts in the 30-40 mph range.
ENVIRONMENT
WDSU

Increasing storms early Sunday

Some patchy fog in the morning especially along the Mississippi Coast. Marine Dense Fog Advisory, Lows drop into upper 60s to low to mid 70s. Small craft advisory Coast and area lakes. Gale Watch for Sunday. Wind Advisory to our West. Keep that in mind if driving towards Lafayette. Record high possible again Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Scattered rain forecast. Low risk severe, but timing is more late Saturday and Sunday morning. Strong cold front moves through Sunday morning. Highs will be early Morning, and then temperatures will fall during the day into the upper 40s by late afternoon. Windy! The wind will make it feel colder. Freezing temps forecast Northshore and along the Mississippi Coast Monday morning. Some freezing temps possible South Shore.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

Storms likely Saturday night into Sunday AM

Much of Saturday is quiet, with only a few showers, but another strong system moves in late Saturday into Sunday morning. Best chance for strong storms will be between midnight and 6AM. Rain and storms will roll through, and linger into part of Sunday daytime. Highs Saturday will be in...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Rainy New Year’s Day, winter returns Sunday, flurries

A potent storm in the southern Plains will move rapidly northeast Saturday, bringing rain, heavy at times, totaling 1-2 inches in central and southern Ohio. A few rumbles of thunder are possible. A Flood Watch is in effect for the southern third of the state south of a Chillicothe-Logan line. A cold front will sag […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH

