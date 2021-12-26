Ice Totals For December 25, 2021

BOSTON (CBS) — The city of Boston made over $50 million from parking tickets between July 2020 and June 2021. But when it comes to getting tickets, not all neighborhoods are equal. According to a survey of city data from parking app Spot Angels, the North End, West End and Leather District are the most likely spots to get tickets. Those neighborhoods averaged about 12 parking tickets per 100 spots. The areas with the least tickets include Mission Hill, Roxbury and Dorchester, averaging fewer than six parking tickets per 100 spots. Boston parking ticket data (WBZ-TV) The most common violation was not feeding the meter, according to the survey. The average ticket in Boston cost car owners $55. There was one spot on Newbury Street that had 1,345 tickets during the year, nearly twice as many as any other spot in the city, according to the survey. Click here to see the full study.

