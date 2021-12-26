ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ice Totals For December 25, 2021

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — Several parts of New England had to deal with ice on Christmas Day

Here are the latest ice totals in Massachusetts and Connecticut from the National Weather Service , Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton, and WBZ-TV Weather Watchers .

Massachusetts:
Worcester Airport 0.34 inches
Lexington 0.25″
Fitchburg AP 0.16″
Lawrence AP 0.16″
Westfield-Barnes AP 0.15″
Bedford AP 0.15″
Sturbridge 0.10″
Beverly AP 0.09″
Orange AP 0.08″
Norwood AP 0.02″

Connecticut:
Bradley AP 0.22″
Hartford-Brainard AP 0.19″
Willimantic AP 0.05″

