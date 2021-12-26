ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Sporting Integrity and the Covid Opportunists. “We’ve got a plan in place,” says Ange

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnge Postecoglou has been speaking to Sky Sports ahead of Celtic’s Boxing Day visit to McDiarmid Park to play St Johnstone in front of just 500 home supporters in what is now the final match of 2021. With the winter break kicking in straight after the final whistle the Celtic manager...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea result and five things we learned as Romelu Lukaku fires Blues to crucial win

Romelu Lukaku scored a crucial second-half header as Chelsea came from behind to beat Aston Villa away from home and stay in the Premier League title race. The hosts took the lead midway through the first half when Reece James directed Matt Targett's cross into his own net but Chelsea responded quickly and levelled from the penalty spot through Jorginho after Callum Hudson-Odoi was fouled by Matty Cash.Lukaku came off the bench at half-time and made an instant impact as he glanced Hudson-Odoi’s cross into the net on 56 minutes. Mason Mount then had a golden chance to add...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Crystal Palace fail in bid to get Tottenham clash postponed after Covid outbreak

Crystal Palace failed in their attempt to get Boxing Day’s visit to Tottenham called off due to coronavirus.Palace were in discussions with the Premier League on Christmas Day about postponing their trip across the capital following a number of new positive cases, which include boss Patrick Vieira but the PA news agency understands the league was dissatisfied with the late application.Former Arsenal midfielder Vieira will not be present at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as he begins a period of self-isolation following his positive result, with assistant manager Osian Roberts taking charge.Vieira revealed on Christmas Eve that there were a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Alec Mcnair
The Independent

Dean Smith unhappy with costly mistakes as Norwich thrashed by Arsenal

Norwich head coach Dean Smith was left bemoaning individual errors as he admitted standards had “dropped massively” following a Boxing Day thrashing at the hands of Arsenal.A brace from Bukayo Saka either side of a rare Kieran Tierney strike had the Gunners on course for three points before a late Alexandre Lacazette penalty and a goal for substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured a comfortable 5-0 win.The victory leaves Arsenal six points clear in fourth place as they picked up back-to-back away wins for the first time in the league this season.While the visitors continued a decent run of form, Norwich...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight

Chelsea face a tricky test when they travel to Aston Villa in the Premier League this evening. Thomas Tuchel’s depleted squad have seen their hopes in the title race significantly damaged in recent weeks, with back-to-back draws against Everton and Wolves leaving them six points adrift of leaders Manchester City. FOLLOW LIVE: Aston Villa vs Chelsea – latest Premier League updatesTaking all three points against Villa will be no easy task, though, with the club transformed since Steven Gerrard’s arrival. Villa have won four of their six league games since Gerrard’s took the reins, with their only defeats coming against...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction tonight

Follow all the action as Aston Villa host Chelsea in the Premier League this Boxing Day. Steven Gerrard will be forced to watch from afar after Aston Villa’s head coach tested positive for Covid-19. Villa will hope his absence doesn’t detract from their momentum, having won four of their six games since Gerrard took charge, with their only two defeats coming against Manchester City and Liverpool. That upturn in form has seen Villa return to the top half of the table and they will hope to take advantage of Chelsea’s recent inconsistency this afternoon. After such a brilliant...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Sky Sports#League Cup#Celtic#The J League#Scottish Premier League#Paisley#Old Firm#Snookers
AFP

Premier League hit by record 103 positive Covid tests

The Premier League has revealed a record 103 players and staff tested positive for the coronavirus in the period from December 20 to 26. "The League can today confirm between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League spurns chance to improve itself amid Christmas Covid cancellations chaos

Rafa Benitez has a knack of distilling complex situations into a single, telling phrase. He was at it again this week when talking about Covid-related fixture chaos and the strain on players. “Money is managing the game,” the Everton manager said. “It’s quite complicated to find the right solution.”The solutions are relatively easy. The complication is the cost.The workload on players is too heavy, that much is clear. This is exacerbated by the pandemic. The underlying problems predate coronavirus and are only likely to get worse when things revert to normal. Clubs are happy to rake in the cash and...
UEFA
The Independent

AFC Wimbledon chief Joe Palmer wants clubs ‘held to account’ over postponements

AFC Wimbledon have called for clubs to be “held to account” over postponing matches for coronavirus-related reasons.The Dons’ demand came after their Sky Bet League One games against Charlton and Portsmouth were postponed because of opposition Covid-19 cases.Matches at Burton Salford and Scunthorpe were called off on Monday, taking the number of postponements in the English Football League’s midweek programme to 11.Club statement after recent postponements, including a letter to the EFL: https://t.co/6BxdBzeCRr #AFCW— AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) December 26, 2021In a strongly worded letter to the EFL AFC Wimbledon chief executive Joe Palmer wrote: “We are writing to...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Kieran Tierney urges Arsenal to keep feet on the ground in Champions League hunt

Kieran Tierney insists Arsenal cannot get ahead of themselves as they target a return to Champions League football.The Gunners stormed to a 5-0 win at bottom club Norwich on Boxing Day to strengthen their grasp on fourth place in the Premier League.Tierney doubled the lead at Carrow Road, firing in either side of a Bukayo Saka brace as an Alexandre Lacazette penalty and Emile Smith Rowe goal added the gloss late on.Boxing Day masterclass 💥 pic.twitter.com/j0ym5P6b6Q— Bukayo Saka (@BukayoSaka87) December 26, 2021Mikel Arteta’s side have recovered from a poor start to the campaign which saw them sit bottom, with no...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Patrick Vieira to miss Crystal Palace’s trip to Tottenham after testing positive for Covid-19

Patrick Vieira will miss Crystal Palace’s trip to Tottenham on Boxing Day after testing positive for Covid-19. Palace are believed to have asked the Premier League to postpone the fixture after an undisclosed number of positive tests were recorded within the first-team setup, including Vieira’s, however, the game is set to go ahead after further testing on Sunday morning. Vieira will now need to isolate for at least seven days, meaning he will be absent from the touchline this afternoon as well as for fixtures against Norwich City and West Ham. “We can confirm that Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira is self-isolating after returning a positive test for Covid-19, and will be absent from the touchline for today’s match against Spurs,” Palace said in a statement. “Assistant manager Osian Roberts will deputise for Vieira for today’s match.”Viera is the latest Premier League manager to test positive for Covid-19, with Aston Villa head coach Steven Gerrard also in isolation as his side host Chelsea this afternoon. Three of the Premier League’s Boxing Day fixtures - Burnley vs Everton, Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford - have already been postponed.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Everton vs Newcastle the latest Premier League match postponed due to Covid and injuries

Everton’s home fixture against Newcastle United on Thursday night has been postponed, the Premier League have confirmed.The Toffees have now had three successive games called off, as Covid - and in this case injuries - continue to hamper the fixture list around the country.A statement from the Premier League detailed that the visitors had applied to have the game postponed “as the club does not have the required number of players available for the match... due to COVID-19 cases and injuries.”Newcastle were in action against Manchester United on Monday 27 December and, while they secured a 1-1 draw, saw Allan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Norwich vs Arsenal prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Norwich City host Arsenal in the Premier League this afternoon. Dean Smith’s squad has been depleted by injuries and illness and the head coach this week warned of the impact on player welfare, after the Premier League decided not to suspend a round of fixtures over the festive period. The Canaries have lost their last three league games in succession while juggling those issues and it will require a huge upset to take any points off Arsenal. Mikel Arteta’s side have been in fine form, with three league wins in succession propelling the Gunners into the top four,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers backs Leicester to bounce back from Carabao Cup disappointment

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is confident his players will bounce back quickly from their Anfield penalty shoot-out heartbreak to meet the considerable challenge of facing Premier League leaders Manchester City.The Foxes twice conceded a two-goal lead in the midweek Carabao Cup quarter-final against Liverpool – including an equaliser deep into added time – and then lost on spot-kicks.More injuries were sustained in the process – striker Jamie Vardy played the last 20 minutes with a tight hamstring while defenders Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira were forced off – which does not make their task any easier on Boxing Day.Leicester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool lose at Leicester as West Ham boost top-four hopes

Liverpool slipped further behind Premier League leaders Manchester City after a 1-0 defeat at Leicester The Reds – with Virgil Van Dijk and Fabinho back in the side after recovering from Covid-19 – were awarded a penalty in the 16th minute when Mohamed Salah was brought down by Wilfred Ndidi.However, the Egyptian forward saw his spot-kick saved by Kasper Schmeichel and he then headed the rebound against the crossbar.🦊 @LCFC hand Liverpool their second loss of the #PL season#LEILIV pic.twitter.com/ZD9ZMIgOiY— Premier League (@premierleague) December 28, 2021Sadio Mane fired over early in the second half, before Leicester took the lead on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea come from behind to beat Aston Villa and stay in title hunt as returning Romelu Lukaku shines

It is still a three-horse race. That is the message that came through loud and clear at Villa Park as Chelsea battled to a 3-1 win over Aston Villa.The scoreline suggests a degree of ease, but it was only in the dregs of this match that there was any real comfort for Chelsea, once Jorginho had slotted the second of his two penalties on Boxing Day. The first was an equaliser to Reece James’s own goal that gave Villa a surprise but deserved lead 28 minutes in. Yet the lion’s share of the praise belongs to Romelu Lukaku, who returned...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy