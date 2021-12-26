ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Local plumber shares tips for preventing common holiday plumbing issues

By Olivia Taggart, Carney Porter
 3 days ago

WICHITA FALLS ( KFDX/KJTL ) — If you opted to eat at home this Christmas, be mindful of how you dispose of those holiday scrappings.

Not only is Christmas a busy time for families, but it’s also busy for plumbers who receive urgent phone calls during the holiday weekend.

Asa Kelley is on-call this Christmas for Brian’s Plumbing , and he said many of the issues plumbers see during this time of year are found in the kitchen and the bathroom.

Kelley said cleaning up that large Christmas meal can wreak havoc on your sink and disposal if you overload it with too many items.

With that company you invited over also comes an increase in bathroom usage, meaning more and more toilet paper flushed down the toilet, which makes your drains more prone to clogs.

Kelley said the material of your pipes can play a huge role in determining the severity of the clog and how much work will need to be done in order to resolve the issue.

“There’s a lot of older pipe, you know, older pipe styles, like clay pipe, and a lot of that toilet paper stuff will get hung up on the build up inside of that piper, and usually we’ll just come out and run our machine and get it unstopped,” Kelley said.

Kelley said another way to steer clear of pipe issues is to avoid throwing any hard and solid foods down your garbage disposal, such as potatoes and apples.

Make sure that bones from Christmas turkey or ham don’t find their way into the disposal because it will be a losing battle for your pipes.

As for the restrooms, ask guests to throw away that toilet paper instead of flushing it.

This could be just the saving grace you need for those pipes and will help keep another added stress off your plate this Christmas.

