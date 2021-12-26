ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Lovely bubbly! Pint bottle of champagne to return to Britain as ministers prepare to overturn EU ban

By Jonathan Bucks
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

It is the sort of news worth raising a glass to – the pint bottle of champagne is set to return to Britain as Ministers prepare to overturn an EU ban.

The serving, once a favourite of Winston Churchill, who hailed it the 'ideal size', was outlawed in 1973 when Britain joined the Common Market and fell into line with a Brussels ban on the use of imperial measurements.

However, the Government is now expected to lift those restrictions along with other unwanted EU legislation, according to the Daily Telegraph. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is thought likely to lead the review.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXqV2_0dVydQdA00
The pint bottle of champagne is set to return to Britain as Ministers prepare to overturn an EU ban

A Government source said: 'Pint-sized bottles were a victim of the EU's war against imperial measurements, which are widely used and understood in this country.

'Now we've left the EU, we can rid ourselves of rules like this. Work is under way to make this change happen.'

Before Britain joined the Common Market, about 60 per cent of all champagne sold in the UK was in pint-sized bottles.

Champagne – which must be produced in the Champagne region of France from seven grapes – can be sold to British customers in pint bottles if French producers wish to do so.

The move marks a victory for the Rathfinny Estate, which produces sparkling wine in East Sussex and laid down 800 pint-sized bottles in the wake of the Leave vote.

The winery, which has been campaigning for the return of the pint of champagne since long before Brexit, hopes to release a batch of sparkling wine in pint-sized bottles late next year if the rule is ripped up in time.

Winery co-owner Mark Driver said: 'This is great news and something we've been lobbying hard for.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Call for Liz Truss to be stripped of equalities brief as she spends bulk of time on Brexit and foreign affairs

There were calls today for Liz Truss to be stripped of her role as the government’s minister for women and equalities, after it emerged that she had announced only one official engagement related to the post in the month of December.Ms Truss – seen as a potential successor to Boris Johnson as Tory leader – held on to the equalities position when she was promoted to foreign secretary in September’s reshuffle, and the prime minister has since added responsibility for the Brexit negotiations to her workload after the resignation of David Frost earlier this month.The Liberal Democrats warned that issues...
POLITICS
batonrougenews.net

The EU can now take advantage of a weakened Britain

Brexit has been thrown into turmoil by the resignation of Lord David Frost, the combative minister responsible for negotiating the UK's departure from the European Union, who was widely disliked in Brussels. Frost had apparently informed Prime Minister Boris Johnson of his intention to resign last week, but this was...
POLITICS
740thefan.com

EU to propose easing medicines flow from Britain to Northern Ireland

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission is due to set out on Friday legal changes to ease the transport of medicines from Britain to Northern Ireland, a move that could relieve EU-UK tensions over the British province’s future after Brexit. The flow of medicines is currently unimpeded, but...
HEALTH
Reuters

Britain delays post-Brexit checks on goods from Ireland for EU talks

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain has delayed the introduction of post-Brexit trade checks on goods moving from the island of Ireland to Britain beyond Jan. 1, to allow leeway for further negotiations with the European Union. Britain left the EU's single market at the beginning of 2021 but has...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Winston Churchill
Reuters

EU's Sefcovic urges Britain to reciprocate efforts on Northern Ireland

BRUSSELS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic urged Britain on Friday to reciprocate EU efforts to resolve post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, after the bloc proposed legal changes to ease the transport of medicines to the province. The two sides have been in intensive talks to...
ECONOMY
sldinfo.com

Global Britain? Reconsidering the UK-EU Relationship

Paris – UK prime minister Boris Johnson needs to face up to geopolitical reality and forge strong links with the European Union, and accept Global Britain is little more than a “title in search of a plot,” said a report from the European Council on Foreign Relations, a think tank.
INDIA
BBC

Bottle return scheme will not start until 2023

Scotland's bottle and can return scheme will now not be in place until August 2023, the Scottish government has said. The flagship scheme to boost recycling via a 20p deposit on single-use drinks containers was originally due to start in April of this year. This was then put back until...
U.K.
reviewjournal.com

Best champagne for under $15 a bottle

The iconic New Year’s celebration includes a countdown, a kiss and a glass of bubbly. Two of those are free, and the third doesn’t have to cost a lot of money to be perfect. Understanding the different types of sparkling wines can help you understand more about what...
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Champagne#Britain#Pint#Food Drink#Beverages#Eu#The Daily Telegraph#British#French#The Rathfinny Estate
b975.com

Asset bubbles? Champagne outfizzes Big Tech and bitcoin in 2021

LONDON (Reuters) – You might be tempted to pop corks if you’ve invested in vintage champagne this year – the most coveted bottles have outperformed all major financial market assets, from Big Tech to bitcoin. Online platforms that allow you to trade desirable wine, champagne and spirit...
DRINKS
The Independent

Unionists should realise Ireland is not ruled by Rome, Taoiseach told Major

Albert Reynolds told John Major that Ireland is “not ruled by Rome”, during a meeting in which the Irish side expressed frustration at the attitude of unionists to talks on Northern Ireland According to a confidential document, the comments were made at a meeting between Mr Reynolds and the British PM in Downing Street on 16 June 1993.After that meeting, both called for talks between Northern Ireland political parties to resume.Behind closed doors, Mr Reynolds vented his frustrations with Ulster Unionist Party leader Jim Molyneaux.He said: “I have always had reservations about Jim Molyneaux. Looking at the situation from his...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces decision on Covid restrictions for new year

Boris Johnson faces a crunch decision on Monday on whether to trigger new coronavirus restrictions to prevent a renewed wave of Omicron infections around the new year.The prime minister will be briefed by chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance on the latest data on infections, hospitalisations and deaths for the first time in three days, after a break for Christmas.A crucial issue will be whether daily hospital admissions have breached 400 in the hotspot of London – a number that is thought to be an informal threshold for further action.Mr Johnson has promised...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Brexit
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

UK’s mismatched rules risk spreading Covid over new year, warns virologist

A leading virologist has warned that the UK’s mismatched Covid restrictions risk spreading the virus further, after the government announced there will be no new measures in England before the new year.University of Brighton microbiology lecturer Dr Sarah Pitt said it did not make sense for the four nations to have different coronavirus rules as the Omicron variant infects record numbers of people every day.She told LBC Radio: “If people can’t go to a New Year’s Eve party in Wales or Scotland, they’ll just tip over the borders into England, won’t they, thus potentially taking the virus and spreading...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: The anniversary of ‘getting Brexit done’ is more a wake than a celebration

I am generally in favour of birthday parties. But, with Brexit, which anniversary are we “celebrating”? This month is the first anniversary of the TCA (the UK-EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement: the “deal” concluded on Christmas Eve 2020). It is also the second birthday of “getting Brexit done”: the ineluctable consequence of the 2019 general election, which secured a parliamentary majority for the withdrawal agreement. For Brexit’s true believers, it is also a diamond jubilee: celebrating opposition to a national journey down a cul-de-sac, which began with talks to enter the European Economic Community 60 years ago.Is it a celebration...
CHRISTMAS
The Independent

EU rules nearly blocked arrival of Clinton Christmas tree to Belfast

The historic visit of Bill Clinton to Northern Ireland in 1995 was nearly overshadowed by EU red tape, new documents reveal.A communique between Irish officials in the days leading up to visit of the US president reveals that EU rules on plant health threatened to prevent the gifting of a 60ft Christmas tree to Belfast from sister city Nashville.That tree, beside which Mr Clinton delivered a speech to the people of Belfast, became one of the key symbols of US commitment to a peace settlement in the region.Yet it nearly did not arrive in the Northern Ireland.An official in the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dozens of Brits denied entry to Austria over new Covid rules

More than 100 British tourists were denied entry into Austria at Innsbruck airport after they were caught out by a change in rules around Covid testing, according to the country’s police.The new measures, which came into effect on Christmas Day, required people travelling from the UK, the Netherlands, Denmark and Norway to provide a negative PCR test within 48 hours of their arrival. Previously, PCR test had to be taken within 72 hours. The country now also requires people to have had three Covid vaccinations as part of efforts to combat the surge in Omicron cases.According to a report from...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Belgian court suspends Covid lockdown of cinemas and concert halls because officials 'have not demonstrated they are particularly dangerous for people's health'

A Belgian court on Tuesday suspended the closure of concert halls, cinemas and other entertainment venues, a measure announced last week by Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to stem the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant. Under new restrictions that took effect Sunday, movie houses, concert halls and art centres...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

276K+
Followers
10K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy