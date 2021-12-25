ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Monthly $2K Petition 8,000 Signatures Shy of 3 Million

By Scott McDonald
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Christmas Day of 2021, the online petition is a little more than 8,000 signatures away from its goal of 3...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 35

Xena59
3d ago

Why keep writing about this...The President will not agree Because it involves Americans ..Who are rightfully legal!!

Reply(2)
21
Munchkin55
3d ago

They aren't worried about us, they ignore the reality, I think they should come live us that struggle! let them eat bologna and miss a meal or two! they have no idea about how hard life is. the problem is they don't care! they don't care as long as they get theirs!

Reply(2)
8
Mz Nanaof6
3d ago

Parents with children have been receiving 💵💵💵for months.. 💵💵💵needs to be sent out to AMERICAN singles, seniors and veterans

Reply(1)
9
