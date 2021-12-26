Taylor Swift Showed Off Her Shoulders In A Glittering Gold Dress For Her Birthday–She Looks Incredible!

Splash News

Calling all Swifties— this just might be the party dress of your “Wildest Dreams.”

Taylor Swift threw an epic, celebrity-packed bash for her 32nd birthday on December 13 and looked ever-so-glamorous in pictures she shared on Instagram. Wearing a glimmering, one-shoulder gold mini dress, Swift danced the night away with famous friends like Diana Silvers and Gracie Abrams. She also shared her celebration with Alana Haim, who would turn 30 two days later. The two Sagittarius friends adorably blew out their birthday candles together, and Swift shined in photos with her signature red lip, tousled, wavy hair and wispy bangs.

Swift’s glittery party dress was designed by Julia Clancey, whose Instagram bio says is “inspired by the glamour of Old Hollywood and dance floor of Studio 54.” The sequined design features ruching at the bottom of its one sleeve and at the edges of the dress— a flowing, flirty and perfect choice for any dance party.

Fans on Twitter were quick to point out that the color of Swift’s dress might have been a symbolic choice, and possibly reminiscent of her romantic folk song, “gold rush” off her 2020 record, evermore. The Red (Taylor’s Version) singer-songwriter is known to leave clues regarding upcoming releases in the photos she shares on social media.

Swift has so far re-recorded two of her past hit records— Fearless and Red— in a quest to rightfully own all of her music. She plans to take her self-titled album, Speak Now, 1989 and Reputation to the studio in the future. Swifties on social media are currently debating which one could be next, and analyzing the musician’s posts and captions.

Whether Swift is referring to an upcoming album or paying homage to a track from her past, we can’t get enough of her birthday dress this year! Here’s to her next party look— we can’t wait to see what she’ll “Shake it Off” in.