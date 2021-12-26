ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Taylor Swift Showed Off Her Shoulders In A Glittering Gold Dress For Her Birthday–She Looks Incredible!

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GcbTB_0dVydLSl00
Splash News

Calling all Swifties— this just might be the party dress of your “Wildest Dreams.”

Taylor Swift threw an epic, celebrity-packed bash for her 32nd birthday on December 13 and looked ever-so-glamorous in pictures she shared on Instagram. Wearing a glimmering, one-shoulder gold mini dress, Swift danced the night away with famous friends like Diana Silvers and Gracie Abrams. She also shared her celebration with Alana Haim, who would turn 30 two days later. The two Sagittarius friends adorably blew out their birthday candles together, and Swift shined in photos with her signature red lip, tousled, wavy hair and wispy bangs.

Swift’s glittery party dress was designed by Julia Clancey, whose Instagram bio says is “inspired by the glamour of Old Hollywood and dance floor of Studio 54.” The sequined design features ruching at the bottom of its one sleeve and at the edges of the dress— a flowing, flirty and perfect choice for any dance party.

Fans on Twitter were quick to point out that the color of Swift’s dress might have been a symbolic choice, and possibly reminiscent of her romantic folk song, “gold rush” off her 2020 record, evermore. The Red (Taylor’s Version) singer-songwriter is known to leave clues regarding upcoming releases in the photos she shares on social media.

Swift has so far re-recorded two of her past hit records— Fearless and Red— in a quest to rightfully own all of her music. She plans to take her self-titled album, Speak Now, 1989 and Reputation to the studio in the future. Swifties on social media are currently debating which one could be next, and analyzing the musician’s posts and captions.

Whether Swift is referring to an upcoming album or paying homage to a track from her past, we can’t get enough of her birthday dress this year! Here’s to her next party look— we can’t wait to see what she’ll “Shake it Off” in.

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Jennifer Love Hewitt looks so different after huge hair transformation

Jennifer Love Hewitt has switched things up for the holidays and revealed a stunning new hairstyle. The 9-1-1 star turned heads with her eye-catching new tresses which are dark, short and so pretty. Jennifer debuted the style on her Instagram stories as she filmed herself with a fun filter too.
HAIR CARE
HollywoodLife

Eve, 43, Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump As She Shares Pics From Baby Shower

Eve is glowing! The rapper and former ‘The Talk’ co-host cradled her growing baby bump while at a celebratory shower. Eve is about to be a mom for the first time! The 43-year-old, née Eve Jihan Jeffers, looked absolutely amazing as she showed off her growing bump at a shower in photos posted to Instagram on on Monday, Dec. 6. The “Who’s That Girl?” rapper wore a silk red wrap dress for the occasion, which as attended by friends like actress Nadine Velazquez and former 3LW singer Naturi Naughton.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Diana Silvers
WHAS 11

Cardi B Shares Rare Video of Baby Boy in Birthday Tribute to Offset

Cardi B may not be sharing her 3-month-old son's name with the world just yet, but she is giving fans a sweet look at the little cutie. In a touching birthday tribute post to her husband, Offset, Cardi shared a precious video from the hospital with the 30-year-old Migos rapper cradling his son and rocking him back and forth.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Rebel Wilson stuns in slinky black dress - and wow

Rebel Wilson slipped into a killer mini dress for the Australian Academy Awards on Wednesday – and the actress looked hotter than ever. Rebel shared a series of snaps as she was strutting alongside the Sydney Opera House with her fellow stars, and we can't get enough of her black dress.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dress#Party Dress#Taylor Swift Updates
Hello Magazine

Hailey Bieber shares unseen wedding dress photos for heartbreaking reason

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey (nee Baldwin) have shared a few glimpses inside their 2019 wedding over the years, but the model's latest photos were particularly poignant. Hailey took to Instagram to pay tribute to Virgil Abloh, her wedding dress designer who sadly passed away last weekend at the age of 41 after being diagnosed with cardiac angiosarcoma (an aggressive form of cancer) in 2019. The 25-year-old posted several unseen snaps of herself modelling her bespoke Off-White bridal gown, which featured long lace sleeves, an off-the-shoulder neckline, and a figure-hugging silhouette with a fishtail skirt.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hilltopviewsonline.com

Taylor Swift opens up old wounds as she reclaims her first six albums

In 2005, young Taylor Swift signed to Big Machine Records, which was the beginning of her professional music career that would last for six albums, until her contract expired with the label in 2018. The contract with Big Machine Records came back to bite Swift after her departure because of...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Taylor Swift Shared Intimate Photos From Her 32nd Birthday Party

Taylor Swift is celebrating her 32nd birthday today, and the singer opted to have a joint party with Alana Haim, who turns 30 on December 15. Taylor shared intimate photos from the gathering on her Instagram—and she of course referenced her hit Red song “22” now that she’s a decade older.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Killer Legs In A Black Micro Dress For The 'Voice' Finale--OMG!

She may be petite, but Ariana Grande sometimes looks like she has legs to rival those of catwalk supermodels – especially if her latest social media pics are anything to go by! The 28-year-old “Santa Tell Me” singer showed off her enviable (and seemingly never-ending) pins on Instagram on Monday, December 13th, in a stunning one-shouldered black micro-dress that stopped us in our tracks!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Taylor Swift Just Received The Most Devastating News About Her Music—This Is So Bad!

Taylor Swift spent much of the last year battling to get the rights to her music catalogue back under her control, but the 32-year-old songstress is now being faced with a copyright lawsuit after allegations were raised of copyright infringement on her hit song ‘Shake It Off.’ Last Thursday, a judge ruled that while there were differences between Swift’s song and the 3W song ‘Playas Gon Play,’ there were “enough” similarities for a trial to proceed.
MUSIC
NWI.com

Taylor Swift lends her music to Peloton classes

Swifties should get ready to get fit, as Taylor Swift has lent her newly re-recorded version of her classic album ‘Red’ to the fitness company Peloton for use in their workout classes. New this week: 'Lost Daughter,' NYE in Nashville, Boba Fett. Updated 5 hrs ago. Here’s a...
FITNESS
bravotv.com

Caroline Stanbury Stunned in 2 Dazzling Dresses at Her Wedding

Caroline Stanbury has officially tied the knot! The Ladies of London alum married Sergio Carrallo in a lavish wedding ceremony on Saturday, December 18, wearing not one, but two breathtaking gowns for the special occasion. According to E! News, Caroline donned two dresses from Greek designer Celia Kritharioti for her...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Dua Lipa Just Chopped Her Hair—See Her Shocking New Look!

Dua Lipa loves to keep things fresh and interesting with everything from her music to her wardrobe choices – and the same goes for her hair and makeup too! And speaking of hair, the 26-year-old singer is the latest A-lister to go for the chop, and she unveiled her striking new look on Instagram! Where else?! The “Break My Heart” singer now joins the likes of Kourtney Kardashian, Selena Gomez, and most recently, Jessica Alba, in the short hair club – and we think she looks incredible! Dua’s new ‘do is more tousled and effortless compared to the blunt, sharp bobs sported by Sel and Kourt, so it’s nice to see that the style allows for some variation.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
121K+
Followers
1K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy