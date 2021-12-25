Woman found dead on Christmas morning in Stockton, homicide detectives investigating

HOUSTON, TX – HCSO units responded to an incident at the 9600 blk of Darbey Trace Ln. Preliminary info: a woman, in her early 60’s, was shot several times by her son, 31. It appears the male, during a mental health crisis, he picked up an assault rifle and shot through the wall of his house striking his mother. The mother has been transported to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition. The suspect Christopher Kaiser has been booked in the Harris County Jail, charged with Aggravated Assault – Family Member.

