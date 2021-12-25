ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Gunshots ring out in Newark’s 4th ward on Christmas, so far, no victims identified

By SNN Staff Report
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

NEWARK, NJ – Violence in Newark didn’t take a holiday to celebrate Christmas or Kwanza on Saturday...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

43 Year-Old Man Stabbed and Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 24, 2021, in the Unit block of Q Street, Northwest. At approximately 11:10 pm, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Searching for Burglary Suspect and Vehicle

WASHINGTON. D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and vehicle in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, December 26, 2021, in the 2700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. At approximately 5:49 am,...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
Shore News Network

24 Year-Old Man Shot and Killed in Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, December 24, 2021, in the 200 block of 56th Street, Northeast. At approximately 5:14 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

D.C. Police Hunt for Armed Robbery suspects

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and Burglary One while Armed (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, December 27, 2021, in the 3700 block of Jay Street, Northeast. At approximately...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Son shot mother with assault rifle on Christmas Day

HOUSTON, TX – HCSO units responded to an incident at the 9600 blk of Darbey Trace Ln. Preliminary info: a woman, in her early 60’s, was shot several times by her son, 31. It appears the male, during a mental health crisis, he picked up an assault rifle and shot through the wall of his house striking his mother. The mother has been transported to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition. The suspect Christopher Kaiser has been booked in the Harris County Jail, charged with Aggravated Assault – Family Member.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Police
Shore News Network

Illinois Felon Sentenced in Iowa After Possessing a Gun and Drugs Inside a Cedar Rapids Wal-Mart

A convicted felon who possessed drugs he intended to distribute and a gun inside a Wal-Mart was sentenced today to more than seven years in federal prison. Sylvester Cunningham, age 41, from Blue Island, Illinois, received the prison term after a July 13, 2021 guilty verdict following a two-day trial in federal court in Cedar Rapids. Cunningham was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possessing crack and powder cocaine with the intent to distribute, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
IOWA STATE
Shore News Network

Australian Teen Faces Up To Two Years In Prison For Allegedly Partying While Positive With COVID

An Australian teenager could face up to two years imprisonment for allegedly continuing to party at a nightclub after being informed he was positive for COVID-19. Ralph MacIntosh, a 19-year-old man from Adelaide, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly failing to quarantine after receiving a notification that he had tested positive and electing to continue partying, according to a statement from the South Australia Police.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Bettendorf Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug and Ammunition Charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A Bettendorf man, Joshua Andrew Dewilfond, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey on December 23, 2021 to 200 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of Ammunition. Dewilfond was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.
BETTENDORF, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Davenport Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Drug and Firearm Charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A Davenport man, Lucas Michael McNulty-Snodgrass, was sentenced on December 22, 2021 by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 210 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and a Mixture and Substance Containing Fentanyl and Felon in Possession of Firearms and Ammunition. McNulty-Snodgrass was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term and pay $200 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.
DAVENPORT, IA
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

72K+
Followers
37K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy