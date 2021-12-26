ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals without Pro Bowl RB James Conner vs. Colts

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will be without Pro Bowl running back James Conner and rookie receiver Rondale Moore as they try to clinch a playoff spot on Saturday by beating the Indianapolis Colts.

Conner, who has been batting a heel injury, has had a big season in his first year with the Cardinals, particularly when it comes to finding the end zone. The fifth-year pro has run for 700 yards and 14 touchdowns to earn his second career selection to the Pro Bowl.

Moore (ankle) has been one of the team’s top receivers with 54 catches. The Cardinals are already without three-time All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with a knee injury.

Arizona’s other inactives are quarterback Trace McSorley, cornerback Breon Borders, and defensive linemen Zach Kerr and Jordan Phillips.

The Colts will be without one of their best defensive players. 2020 All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard was one of three players — along with receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis — put on the reserve/COVID-19 list earlier Saturday. Indianapolis has seven total players on the COVID-19 list.

Leonard has 107 tackles, six forced fumbles and three interceptions.

The Colts’ four inactive players are center Ryan Kelly (personal reasons), running back Marlon Mack, safety Andrew Sendejo and receiver Mike Strachan.

The Cardinals have two players on the COVID-19 list: three-time Pro Bowl center Rodney Hudson, along with punter Andy Lee.

The Cardinals (10-4) are trying to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2015. The Colts (8-6) have won five of their past six games and are currently in the No. 5 spot of the AFC playoff race.

