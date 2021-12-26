ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skateboarder killed by hit-run driver in North Portland

By Tim Steele
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A skateboarder was hit and killed in North Portland by a driver who fled the scene on Christmas Day, police said.

The crash happened around 2:05 p.m. in the area of N. Interstate and Mississipi, police said. A person at the scene began CPR on the skateboarder before emergency responders arrived. However, paramedics arrived and confirmed the skateboarder had died.

The skateboarder’s name has not yet been released. At this time, there is no description of the vehicle involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit by phone at 503.823.2103 or by email: crimetips@portlandoregon.gov . The case number is 21-354996.

DanDan
3d ago

Keep your skateboard out of traffic. There are dedicated skateboard parks. Hit and run is not acceptable either. We stop at accidents and render assistance.

Otis Diamond
2d ago

I would like to say my deepest condolences to JJ's parents and friends we loved you and we will always have you in my heart what needs to be done is the drivers that be speeding doing exceeding speed limits in the city limits should be stopped should be prosecuted not just take a police report and then let go they need to be in jail because they know exactly what they doing and it's not a game the streets is not a racing track one of our own has been taken away from her family and friends that loved her very much now that person that hit her and killed her with a car I bet they not feeling any type of Pain any type of regret nothing just because she was a girl on a skateboard doesn't mean that the law should be not handled

