The Bounty has been banished from the Christmas cult favourite Celebrations tub – well, temporarily. The divisive coconutty chocolate has polarised the country for years, and now the creators of Celebrations have listened. The company Mars Wrigley, has teamed up with Tesco with limited edition 'No Bounty' tubs in the lead-up to the festive season. From 8 November, chocolate fans will be able to exchange their bought in-store that day Celebrations tubs with a 'No Bounty' tub. In these limited-edition boxes, additional Mars, Snickers, Milkyway, Galaxy and let's not forget fan favourite, Maltesers, will be included in to make up...

21 MINUTES AGO