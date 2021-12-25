Read full article on original website
Nil By Mouth review – Gary Oldman’s overwhelming study of family violence
Twenty-five years ago, Gary Oldman opened an artery of anguish with his brilliant, wrenchingly emotional debut as writer-director inspired by his own father and his childhood in south London, positioned between Terence Davies and Martin Scorsese. The title conveys with horrible force both violence and the cost of violence. “Nil by mouth” is what you see over an intravenously fed patient’s hospital bed – and yet the phrase is also a metaphor for the dad’s dysfunction, the walled-off emotional aridity; nil by mouth, no kissing, no talking, nothing.
Where and when you can find the Bounty-less Celebration boxes this Christmas
The Bounty has been banished from the Christmas cult favourite Celebrations tub – well, temporarily. The divisive coconutty chocolate has polarised the country for years, and now the creators of Celebrations have listened. The company Mars Wrigley, has teamed up with Tesco with limited edition 'No Bounty' tubs in the lead-up to the festive season. From 8 November, chocolate fans will be able to exchange their bought in-store that day Celebrations tubs with a 'No Bounty' tub. In these limited-edition boxes, additional Mars, Snickers, Milkyway, Galaxy and let's not forget fan favourite, Maltesers, will be included in to make up...
