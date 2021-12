The highly-anticipated New Year's Six Fiesta Bowl matchup between No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 9 Oklahoma State is now less than a week away. Both teams are continuing preparations and the Cowboys arrived Sunday afternoon. This will be the Pokes' first appearance in a New Year's Six bowl since 2015 and their first return trip to the Fiesta Bowl since 2011.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO