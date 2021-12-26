ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

A Terrible Loss…

thelakewoodscoop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlease join us and help bring nechama to a family that just lost their 3 month old son. Our dear friends the Resnicks are reeling from the tragic loss of their dear son...

www.thelakewoodscoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rabbi
thelakewoodscoop.com

A Giyores’s Heartbreaking Story

“It broke my heart every single day,” she says. And that’s not the only thing it broke. By now it’s been five long and difficult years, and the fear of losing their son left Sara’s husband broken, in every sense of the word. Sara admits that she is now essentially a single mother, with the weight of the world to carry on her shoulders- Her son’s sickness, the responsibility of taking care of the rest of the family, and now, something she doesn’t know if she has the strength to handle on her own- Nesanel’s condition has taken a terrifying turn for the worse, and the treatment that his little life depends on costs an exorbitant price.
The Trussville Tribune

Reflections: What do we do when christians mess up?

Editor’s Editor: This is an opinion column.  By Michael Brooks Interestingly, three stories appeared in the same week about Christian leaders who messed up. One is a coach who behaved hypocritically. Another is a televangelist living in a $7 million mansion who pays no property tax. He said God told him to “Minister this house […]
ALABASTER, AL
thelakewoodscoop.com

Renowned Daf Yomi Magid Shiur Reb Sruly Bornstein Begins New Mishnah Yomi Shiur

Reb Sruly Bornstein needs no introduction to lomdei Daf Yomi. Or to lomdei Torah in general. Reb Sruly delivers an energy infused Daf Yomi shiur, which has become one of the most listened to online Daf Yomi shiurim in the world. His shiurim are packed with a flavor of lomdus, halacha, machshava, hashkafa, and general knowledge related to the Daf.
RELIGION
thelakewoodscoop.com

Join the New Cycle of MISHNAH YOMI Beginning THIS SHABBOS!

Amazing Opportunity! Complete all of Shas, including the 6 Sidrei Mishnah in time for the next Siyum Hashas!. Join Klal Yisrael in learning Mishnah Yomi as the New Cycle Begins this Shabbos- 21 Teves – Dec. 25!. Learning just Two mishnayos a day – a commitment of about ten...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
thelakewoodscoop.com

This Is Almost Impossible. Imagine Doing It NINE TIMES

[COMMUNICATED] To some, Dovid Shlezinger may seem like your average middle-aged Jewish father. Those who know him, however, know he’s done the impossible: Raised 9 kids on his own. Recently, however, Reb Shlezinger has come face to face with a new challenge:. “I tragically lost my wife Yocheved after...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
AFP

US pastor who appeared in drag on TV loses ministry

A US pastor who made a brief television appearance in drag, wearing a huge pink wig and sequined leotard, has been removed from his ministry, a local church official in Indiana said Wednesday. Wearing high-heeled thigh boots, lipstick and purple eyeshadow and with a crucifix around his neck, Craig Duke, 62, made a big splash on the HBO show "We're Here," at least among his horrified parishioners. The Methodist reverend described the appearance as "an incredibly wonderful, refreshing, deepening, powerful spiritual experience," in an interview with the Religion News Service. But he quickly found himself in hot water with his flock.
RELIGION
Bakersfield Californian

Bakersfield Matters: The gift of life: Living donors changing lives

In 2010, Kathy Vochoska found herself desperate for answers. Her 20-year-old son, Chris, was in kidney failure. They had exhausted all treatment options and the young college student began dialysis. “No one ever told us about living donation,” Vochoska recalled. “If people knew how tough dialysis is, it would open their eyes. The only good thing about it is that it is keeping a person alive.”
BAKERSFIELD, CA
thelakewoodscoop.com

24-Hours A Day Non-Stop Learning In Yerushalayim

Three kedoshei elyon had one common concept when it came to learning Torah – they were the Ohr Hachaim Hakadosh (Rabbi Chaim ibn Attar 1696-1743) when he came to Eretz Yisroel; the Ramchal (Rabbi Moshe Chaim Luzzatto 1707-1746) when he lived in Padua, Italy; and Hagaon, Harav Chaim Volozhiner, (1749-1821) the famous talmid of the Gaon of Vilna.
RELIGION
Primetimer

Why are the most beloved Christmas specials so terrible?

"Let’s begin with the granddaddy of them all, the stop-motion puppet show Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," says Tom Nichols. "Produced by the team of Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass in 1964, Rudolph became an industry, spawning toys and collectibles and a legion of die-hard fans. (There are a few in my own family.) It has pleasant songs and touching moments, if you like that sort of thing. It’s also terrible. I feel a bit of guilt saying this, because my late mother loved that show, and every year when I was a boy, we watched it together because she thought that I loved it just as much as she did. I didn’t mind; I loved my mom, and when it appeared, it meant both my birthday and Christmas were near, so I was happy enough. But yikes, what a story. I am not the first person to notice this—my Atlantic colleague Caitlin Flanagan wrote the definitive takedown of this nightmare in 2020—but everyone in Christmas Town is a jerk. From Santa—a choleric coot who runs the North Pole like a Depression-era factory executive—to the dictatorial head elf, to Donner and the other reindeer bigots, they’re all dislikable." Nichols adds: "The problem is that because Rudolph was a giant hit, Rankin and Bass wouldn’t stop. In 1970, we got Santa’s origin story in Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town—don’t ask; it involves a warlock and a penguin—and in 1974 we got the hathotic mess titled The Year Without a Santa Claus...Frosty the Snowman, in particular, is a Rankin/Bass crime that I hated instantly the moment it aired—on my ninth birthday, in 1969, no less—and that refuses to go away. Whatever you thought about Rudolph, it had a kind of innocent beauty to it. Frosty, featuring a cameo from Jimmy Durante and the excessive vocal hamminess of the character actor Billy De Wolfe as the bad guy, was cynical dreck. And why, you might ask, was Durante in this thing? Because Rankin/Bass, for some reason, assumed that kids like me loved old-timey stars. These specials over the years featured such ostensible children’s heroes as Durante, Shirley Booth, Red Buttons, Fred Astaire, Mickey Rooney, George S. Irving, and, in a bizarre 1979 misfire, Ethel Merman. Who were these specials made for? The middle-aged guys drinking boilermakers and listening to the Mills Brothers on the jukebox over at the American Legion bar back in my old neighborhood?"
ENTERTAINMENT
Item

Husband's little secret revealed after 30 years

DEAR ABBY - I've been with my husband for 41 years, married for 30, but we lived together for five years before we tied the knot. I've just learned he has a son who is two months younger than our son. The mother is a woman he slept with while I was …
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy