ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Pubs may enjoy extended opening hours for Platinum Jubilee bank holiday weekend

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JFpMd_0dVyaycn00

Pubs, clubs and bars could be allowed to stay open into the early hours over next year’s bank holiday weekend to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee under Government plans.

Venues across England and Wales would be able to continue serving customers for an extra two hours to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the monarch’s reign under the draft order.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is seeking to extend licensing hours from the normal 11pm to 1am from Thursday June 2 to Saturday June 4 during the extended bank holiday weekend.

To mark the “unprecedented milestone in national life”, ministers have promised a show mixing “ceremonial splendour” with “technological displays”.

Among the events planned are a live concert featuring some of the world’s biggest stars, a service of thanksgiving and a day at the races.

On Sunday June 5, the Platinum Jubilee Pageant will also be staged in London featuring more than 5,000 people from across the UK and Commonwealth.

The event will take place against the backdrop of Buckingham Palace and the surrounding streets, combining street arts, theatre, music and circus.

Section 172 of the Licensing Act 2003 allows Ms Patel to lay an order before Parliament to give permission for premises to stay open longer to mark occasions of exceptional significance.

The move to extend licensing hours will be subject to a month-long public consultation during which people can submit their views on the proposals.

Any issues raised by specific stakeholders including the police, licensing authorities and alcohol awareness groups will also be taken into consideration, the Government said.

Past national events that have seen the Government push back closing time have included the 2011 and 2018 royal weddings, the Queen’s 90th birthday in 2016, and the Fifa World Cup in 2014.

On February 6 next year, the Queen is set to become the first British sovereign to have been on the throne for seven decades.

The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic occasion, and it is right that the country should mark this celebration in a special way.

Individual members of the royal family attending have yet to be named but it is likely the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and other members of the monarchy will attend.

Ms Patel said: “Her Majesty the Queen is an example to us all – she has served the UK and the Commonwealth with the utmost dignity, steadfastness and resolve throughout her remarkable reign.

“The Platinum Jubilee is a truly historic occasion, and it is right that the country should mark this celebration in a special way.

“This extension will enable families, friends and communities across England and Wales to raise a glass to toast Her Majesty the Queen and mark her incredible service to our country.”

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Next year we will celebrate an unprecedented milestone in our national life.

“No other British monarch has served for 70 years and it is fitting that, as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, we toast Her Majesty for her dedication and service.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Reese Witherspoon and Matthew McConaughey lead tributes to director Jean-Marc Vallée

Reese Witherspoon, Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto are among the celebrities who have paid tribute to director Jean-Marc Vallée following the news of his death. The 58-year-old, who was best known for Dallas Buyers Club and Big Little Lies, died unexpectedly at his cabin outside of Quebec City over the Christmas weekend. A cause of death has yet to be confirmed.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: Pubs could stay open until 1am, home secretary proposes

Pubs, clubs and bars could be allowed to stay open for an extra two hours over next year's bank holiday weekend marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Home Secretary Priti Patel is seeking to extend licensing hours in England and Wales from the usual 11pm to 1am on Thursday 2 June to Saturday 4 June.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
Nadine Dorries
BBC

Bolsover bids to become city for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

A market town with a historic hilltop castle is among 39 locations bidding to become a city in a competition to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Bolsover in Derbyshire is competing against much larger towns like Northampton and Reading. District council leader Steve Fritchley, said it was "an excellent opportunity...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England And Wales#Prince Of Wales#Fifa World Cup#Platinum Jubilee#Bank Holiday#Food Drink#Government#Commonwealth#Parliament#British
The Independent

Tighter Covid rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – but not England

New restrictions to fight the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus come into effect in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day.But England remains under the government’s less stringent plan B curbs, after Boris Johnson put off any decision on tighter controls until after Christmas.The prime minister has said he will not hesitate to impose new rules if necessary, but he is coming under intense pressure from his own MPs not to introduce harsher measures, which would inflict financial damage on pubs, restaurants and shops hoping to recoup some of the losses of a disrupted Christmas period during...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

British Airways passengers spend Christmas waiting at San José airport

Around 200 British Airways passengers from Costa Rica who were due back on Christmas Eve morning are now expected to touch down in the UK on Boxing Day afternoon.Flight BA2236 was due to leave San José for London Gatwick on the evening of 23 December. Initially the passengers were told to expect a 90-minute delay on their overnight trip.But the Boeing 777 that was due to fly them suffered a cracked windscreen and required specialised attention.Jo Mitchell and Geir Olafsson had been on honeymoon in Costa Rica, and set off from their Pacific coast resort expecting to return via Gatwick...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Man who infected 'all of his friends' after being incorrectly told he was Covid negative on CHRISTMAS DAY - along with 1,394 others - was minutes from partying at a busy club when he got the right results

A man who infected all of his friends after being wrongly told he was Covid-negative was minutes away from partying in a popular nightclub when he received the right results. The Eastern Sydney local was one hundreds of people caught up in a major testing bungle which saw 1,395 positive cases incorrectly told they were virus-free.
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Most Dangerous City

What goes into an evaluation of whether or not a city is safe? Crime? Personal liberty? Dangerously dirty air? Bad weather brought on by climate change? The Economist Intelligence Unit released its biennial Safe Cities Index, which attempts to answer the question. According to the index, the world’s most dangerous city is Yangon, the largest […]
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy