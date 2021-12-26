ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals without Pro Bowl RB James Conner vs. Colts

By Associated Press
Cover picture for the articleGLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals will be without Pro Bowl running back James Conner and rookie receiver Rondale Moore as they try to clinch a playoff spot on Saturday by beating the Indianapolis Colts. Conner, who has been batting a heel injury, has had a big...

