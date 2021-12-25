ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Chilly weather returns, rain likely late Sunday night | WTOL 11 Weather - Dec. 25, 6:30 p.m.

WTOL-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a mild and damp Christmas Day,...

www.wtol.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Weather system arrives late Tuesday night

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Multiple weather systems will bring cool conditions and periods of valley rain and mountain snow this week. After a chance of showers later tonight into tomorrow morning, our best chance of showers will be Thursday night into Saturday morning. Significant snowfall is possible in the mountains. As storms exit the area, widespread freezes are possible early next week.
TUCSON, AZ
kswo.com

7News First Alert Weather: Rain chances return New Year’s Eve night ahead of cold Arctic air this weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Skies will be clear for the first half of the night, but clouds will build in ahead of a cold front making its way south across the southern plains. This will allow for convection of some isolated showers across Texoma. Rain chances will be low, but best coverage for any precipitation will be in our southern and eastern counties, mainly south of the Red River. Temperatures tonight will fall into the low 40s and upper 30s along with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.
LAWTON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtol#Christmas
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Cloudy & Mild, Plus A Chance For Showers Later

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drier weather prevails on Tuesday, but it is short lived. Sunshine will be hard to find with cloud coverage increasing throughout the day. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-50s, putting us at least 10° above Monday’s high of 43°. Temperatures will stay mild through the week, with 60° possible for our last day of 2021 on Friday. Multiple rounds of rain will arrive over the next few days. Spotty showers become a possibility Tuesday evening with rain likely falling overnight. A few of those showers could linger into Wednesday morning. Besides that, Wednesday is shaping up to be very similar to Tuesday,...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect

CHICAGO (CBS)– The first measurable snow of the season is here A Winter Weather Advisory went into effect Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. and continues through 6 p.m. That advisory could elapse sooner as the snow begins to dwindle. Winter Weather ADVISORY posted for #Chicago from 9am – 6pm. 1 to 3" of snow expected with messy travel possible through the midday hours. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/kzawkYWXRO — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) December 28, 2021 Snow is expected to arrive around noon. Areas north of I-80 are likely to pick up 1 to 3″ of snow. By the evening, mostly lighter rain showers or sprinkles will remain, which may hold through the night. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s throughout the week. The next chance for snow is on Saturday.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy