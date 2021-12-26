ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals without Pro Bowl RB James Conner vs. Colts

By The Associated Press
Raleigh News & Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Cardinals will be without Pro Bowl running back James Conner and rookie receiver Rondale Moore as they try to clinch a playoff spot on Saturday by beating the Indianapolis Colts. Conner, who has been batting a heel injury, has had a big season in his first year...

