(Sacramento, CA) — A cold front from Western Canada is hitting the Bay Area with frigid temperatures and snow. Snow levels are expected around the 1,000 foot level on Tuesday morning. In the East Bay, Mount Diablo could see up to 6 feet of snow for its total this week. Snow is unlikely to fall along the bay in San Francisco, but if it does it won’t be sticking around long. The low is expected to be around 40 degrees in The City.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO