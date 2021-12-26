ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Why a former oil executive is capping abandoned wells

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAround the US, an estimated three million oil wells have been abandoned. Many of...

Comments / 13

David Weckert
3d ago

It's good to see someone from the oil industry that truly wants to help rectify the ignored waste and pollution from abandoned wells. I'm curious to know why the government hasn't required, if not forced, drillers to clean up after abandoning then.

Reply(7)
7
Taylor Energy To Pay $475M Over Longest-Running Offshore Oil Spill

Taylor Energy agreed to turn over all remaining assets to the U.S. to resolve liability for the oil spill at its former GOM offshore facility. Oil and gas company Taylor Energy has agreed to turn over all its remaining assets to the United States upon liquidation to resolve its liability for the oil spill at its former Gulf of Mexico offshore oil production facility.
Project To Produce Clean Hydrogen, Carbon Black Gets Conditional $1B DOE Loan

Monolith, a Nebraska-based clean materials producer, has received conditional approval from the U.S. Dept. of Energy for a $1.04-billion loan to expand its hydrogen and carbon black production facilities. Kiewit is expected to build the expansion at Monolith’s Olive Creek plant in Hallam, Neb., and to provide engineering and procurement...
Former oil executive appeals British Unaoil bribery conviction

LONDON (Reuters) – A man convicted in Britain over how oil contracts were secured in post-occupation Iraq lodged an appeal on Monday, in another potential blow to one of the Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) most high-profile bribery cases. Paul Bond, 69, received a three-and-a-half year jail sentence in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Wells#Oil Company#Methane#Carbon Dioxide
Hope, challenges amid surge of funds to plug abandoned wells

PITTSBURGH — State environmental regulators have spent years ringing alarms about the scourge of abandoned oil and gas wells littering Pennsylvania’s landscape. The biggest hurdle has been getting funding to find and plug them before they fall into unmanageable decay. With the new federal infrastructure law, Pennsylvania will...
Oil settles higher despite Omicron concerns

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday, with Brent crude ending the session near $80 a barrel despite the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, supported by supply outages and expectations that U.S. inventories fell last week. Brent crude settled up 34 cents, or 0.4%, at...
South Africa court halts Shell seismic survey plan in key ruling

A South African court on Tuesday blocked Shell from using seismic waves to explore for oil and gas in the Indian Ocean, handing a landmark victory to environmentalists worried about the impact on whales and other species. On Tuesday, it chose to emphasise what it described as the benefits for South Africa if oil and gas were found.
China fires up giant coal power plant in face of calls for cuts

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China, under fire for approving new coal power stations as other countries try to curb greenhouse gases, has completed the first 1,000-megawatt unit of the Shanghaimiao plant, the biggest of its kind under construction in the country. Its operator, the Guodian Power Shanghaimiao Corporation, a subsidiary of...
Venture Global and CNOOC Sign LNG Deal

The deal marks the first LNG supply agreement signed by a U.S. exporter with CNOOC. Venture Global LNG has announced the execution of a 20-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with CNOOC Gas & Power Group Co., Ltd. The deal marks the first LNG supply agreement signed by a U.S....
Saudis Are Right to Warn of a Collapse in Oil Supply

This won’t win me any friends among the green lobby, but Saudi Arabia’s Oil Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman is right to warn of a potential energy crisis resulting from falling investment in fossil fuels. Here’s why. The prince warned that worldwide oil production could fall by 30...
Major strike for Geraldton urea project

Strike Energy employees pose with the Ensign 970 rig which will drill down to tap into gas reserves on Strike's leases at South Erregulla near Eneabba. Strike's Project Haber urea production plans at Geraldton depend on its South Erregulla project producing sufficient low-cost natural gas.
Oil may hit $100 in 2022 as US energy independence dwindles

Energy prices exploded in 2021, and 2022 may bring a repeat unless the Biden administration changes its anti-fossil fuel agenda. USO UNITED STATES OIL FUND L.P. 54.67 +0.15 +0.28%. Canceled pipelines and drilling moratoriums have created a toxic environment for U.S. oil and gas investment. Because of this, the U.S....
Head of Irish business group says carbon budgets will cost 38,000 jobs

The CEO of an Irish business lobby group warned Taoiseach Micheál Martin that planned changes to Ireland’s carbon budgets would hit the economy for 7.8 billion euro a year and cost 38,000 jobs.The head of Irish Business and Employers Confederation (Ibec) Danny McCoy said the move to include emissions from land usage in the budgets would "totally undermine the viability" of the agri-food industry, records released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal.The Government proceeded with the change on October 15 after the October letter from Mr McCoy had been brought to Mr Martin’s attention.A spokesperson for the Department of...
The tale of Jordan Cove provides lessons in government regulation – and patience

Snap decisions, so often prized, are not always the best. Sometimes the inefficiencies of government and regulation can lead to the right result. Consider the recently defunct – after half a year of suspended animation, and a dozen years of regulatory limbo – the Jordan Cove Energy Project. Go back a generation or slightly more […] The post The tale of Jordan Cove provides lessons in government regulation – and patience appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Do methane leak detection and repair programs reduce emissions? New research suggests yes.

Methane is the second-largest contributor to climate change behind carbon dioxide, and last month the Environmental Protection Agency announced new regulations aimed at reducing methane emissions from oil and gas operators in the U.S. For the first time, regulators will require companies to aggressively detect and repair leaks that allow methane to escape — efforts that, until now, have been difficult to measure the efficacy of.
