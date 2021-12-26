Winter Storm Warning issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-28 14:36:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 16:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams Slick Travel Conditions this Afternoon A brief period of wet, heavy snow will cause roads to become slick this afternoon. Accidents have been reported across the area. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected...especially north of highway 30. Anyone travelling this afternoon should leave extra time to reach your destination and remember to take it slow on ice and snow. The snow will diminish from west to east between 3 and 6 PM EST.
Effective: 2021-12-28 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-29 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Central Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, except 5 to 8 inches over the mountains. * WHERE...West Central Mountains zone. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
TRI-CITIES -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Oregon for Tuesday night. The advisory is in effect from 10 PM Tuesday night to 8 AM Wednesday morning. Snow is expected with a winter storm that will pass through the area. Total...
Effective: 2021-12-27 19:34:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 09:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Benton, Madison, northern Franklin, northern Crawford, Carroll, Washington, northeastern Sequoyah and southern Adair Counties through 930 AM CST At 823 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Beaver to 2 miles northwest of Fayetteville to 2 miles southeast of Bunch. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Berryville Stilwell... Huntsville Eureka Springs... Cedarville Mountainburg... Natural Dam Lowell... Farmington Prairie Grove... Green Forest Elkins... Tontitown Bethel Heights... West Fork Lincoln... Greenland This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 26 and 79. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-12-28 11:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-30 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 8 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...Now to 3 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. Highest snow accumulations expected north of Delta Junction. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Effective: 2021-12-29 07:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-07 01:31:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM EST /915 PM CST/. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Elliston Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton .The combination of high water from rains last week and an expected 1 to 1.5 inches Tuesday will lead to renewed flooding along much of the Wabash River with the potential for additional flooding along the lower White River. Additional rains later this week will prolong flooding and may lead to flooding at points not currently forecast to reach flood stage. Flooding is ongoing near Lafayette and will begin in the next 48 hours at points downstream. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY, JANUARY 07 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Friday, January 07. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 19.3 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, January 06. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2021-12-28 11:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-30 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 8 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...Now to 3 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. Highest snow accumulations expected north of Delta Junction. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Effective: 2021-12-29 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-31 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A winter storm will bring periods of rain to the deserts Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Rainfall totals of 0.25 to 0.75 inches expected. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2021-12-28 11:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-30 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country. * WHEN...6 AM Tuesday to 3 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow on Wednesday. Highest snow accumulations near Eagle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Effective: 2021-12-28 11:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-30 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country. * WHEN...6 AM Tuesday to 3 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow on Wednesday. Highest snow accumulations near Eagle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
The National Weather Service says up to three inches is possible in some parts of Northwest Indiana as the first measurable snow of the season is expected to fall today in the Chicago area. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for much of the day. Drivers should be prepared for slippery travel conditions. Snow could be heavy at times. Patchy fog is also expected in the Region this afternoon and tonight. The last time Chicago saw a measurable snowfall –defined as at least one-tenth of an inch – was early three-hundred days ago, March 15th. Here is a link to the National Weather Service Chicago website.
This season’s first real winter weather system arrives today in the Quad-City Area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most until 6 PM today. Snow and wintry mix will spread northward through eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois this morning. By lunchtime, most of us will be transitioning over to rain. This will linger through the afternoon, then taper off early this evening.
Effective: 2021-12-28 20:41:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Noon today to 3 PM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
The National Weather Service says up to three inches is possible in some parts of Northwest Indiana as the first measurable snow of the season is expected to fall today in the Chicago area. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for much of the day. Drivers should be prepared for slippery travel conditions. Snow could be heavy at times. Patchy fog is also expected in the Region this afternoon and tonight. The last time Chicago saw a measurable snowfall –defined as at least one-tenth of an inch – was early three-hundred days ago, March 15th. Here is a link to the National Weather Service Chicago website.
Effective: 2021-12-28 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 15:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 PM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. Visibility will be one quarter mile or less at times. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Noon today to 3 PM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
Comments / 0