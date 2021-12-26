Winter Storm Warning issued for Middle Tanana Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-29 07:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-07 01:31:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM EST /915 PM CST/. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Elliston Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton .The combination of high water from rains last week and an expected 1 to 1.5 inches Tuesday will lead to renewed flooding along much of the Wabash River with the potential for additional flooding along the lower White River. Additional rains later this week will prolong flooding and may lead to flooding at points not currently forecast to reach flood stage. Flooding is ongoing near Lafayette and will begin in the next 48 hours at points downstream. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY, JANUARY 07 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Friday, January 07. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 19.3 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, January 06. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 14 HOURS AGO