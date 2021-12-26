Winter Storm Warning issued for Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-27 00:41:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST EARLY...
Effective: 2021-12-28 14:36:00 EST Expires: 2021-12-28 16:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allen; Defiance; Fulton; Henry; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert; Williams Slick Travel Conditions this Afternoon A brief period of wet, heavy snow will cause roads to become slick this afternoon. Accidents have been reported across the area. Accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected...especially north of highway 30. Anyone travelling this afternoon should leave extra time to reach your destination and remember to take it slow on ice and snow. The snow will diminish from west to east between 3 and 6 PM EST.
TRI-CITIES -- A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the Lower Columbia Basin of Washington and Oregon for Tuesday night. The advisory is in effect from 10 PM Tuesday night to 8 AM Wednesday morning. Snow is expected with a winter storm that will pass through the area. Total...
Effective: 2021-12-28 23:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-29 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Central Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches, except 5 to 8 inches over the mountains. * WHERE...West Central Mountains zone. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
Winter storms sweeping parts of the Western U.S. and the Pacific Northwest have brought heavy snow and record low temperatures in some areas — and there's more to come. A winter storm warning continues into Wednesday for parts of the border area of Northern California and Nevada. "We've had...
Effective: 2021-12-27 19:34:00 CST Expires: 2021-12-28 09:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Crawford; Franklin; Madison; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Benton, Madison, northern Franklin, northern Crawford, Carroll, Washington, northeastern Sequoyah and southern Adair Counties through 930 AM CST At 823 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Beaver to 2 miles northwest of Fayetteville to 2 miles southeast of Bunch. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds gusts to 45 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Berryville Stilwell... Huntsville Eureka Springs... Cedarville Mountainburg... Natural Dam Lowell... Farmington Prairie Grove... Green Forest Elkins... Tontitown Bethel Heights... West Fork Lincoln... Greenland This includes Interstate 49 between mile markers 26 and 79. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2021-12-29 07:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-07 01:31:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. The next statement should be issued this evening by around 1015 PM EST /915 PM CST/. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois White River at Elliston Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton .The combination of high water from rains last week and an expected 1 to 1.5 inches Tuesday will lead to renewed flooding along much of the Wabash River with the potential for additional flooding along the lower White River. Additional rains later this week will prolong flooding and may lead to flooding at points not currently forecast to reach flood stage. Flooding is ongoing near Lafayette and will begin in the next 48 hours at points downstream. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY, JANUARY 07 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Friday, January 07. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Leaverton Park in Palestine and park in Hutsonville begin to flood. Agricultural flooding spreads to higher land. Seep water is noticeable behind levees. Some elevated river cottages are surrounded by water. Several county or township roads east of Lincoln Heritage Trail between Palestine and Hutsonville in Crawford County Illinois are impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - There is no current observed data. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 19.3 feet early Monday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Thursday, January 06. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2021-12-28 11:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-30 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Middle Tanana Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occuring. Light freezing rain possible. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations 12 inches, are expected. Freezing rain possible from Fairbanks south with a light glaze possible. West winds gusting to 35 mph expected from midnight tonight through Wednesday evening. * WHERE...Middle Tanana Valley. * WHEN...Now through 6 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is expected to become light this afternoon, then become heavy by early this evening and remain heavy tonight. There is a chance of light freezing rain this evening as well. Several more inches of snow are expected on Thursday. West winds gusting to 35 mph are expected from midnight tonight through Wednesday evening and will cause blowing snow with reduced visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Effective: 2021-12-28 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 12 inches, are expected. Visibility will be one half mile or less at times. * WHERE...Upper Kobuk and Noatak Valleys. * WHEN...Noon today to 6 PM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 30 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will make travel very difficult or impossible.
Effective: 2021-12-29 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-31 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys; Coachella Valley; San Diego County Deserts FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Southern California, including the following areas, Apple and Lucerne Valleys, Coachella Valley and San Diego County Deserts. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - A winter storm will bring periods of rain to the deserts Wednesday morning through Thursday afternoon. Rainfall totals of 0.25 to 0.75 inches expected. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2021-12-28 19:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-29 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Upper Weiser River WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Upper Weiser River zone. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
Effective: 2021-12-28 12:00:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-29 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Koyukuk Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches are expected. * WHERE...Upper Koyukuk Valley. * WHEN...Noon today to 6 PM Wednesday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning for snow and blowing snow means severe winter weather conditions are expected. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Effective: 2021-12-28 11:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-30 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Deltana and Tanana Flats WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 8 inches, are expected. * WHERE...Deltana and Tanana Flats. * WHEN...Now to 3 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. Highest snow accumulations expected north of Delta Junction. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of snow, sleet and ice are occurring. This will make travel very difficult or impossible. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Effective: 2021-12-28 11:35:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-30 03:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches are expected. * WHERE...Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country. * WHEN...6 AM Tuesday to 3 AM Thursday. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow on Wednesday. Highest snow accumulations near Eagle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
