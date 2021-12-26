ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MY POINT IS...What I want for Christmas

By Nita Johnson
Sentinel-Echo
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's probably a little late to expect a list of wants to reach the North Pole, but I'm stepping out on hope that some wishes will be granted. Although most of us address our wishes to Santa, it is far past time that we actually recognize the being who really makes...

Jesus
Slate

I Can’t Believe What My Mom Included in Her Christmas Letter

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Every December, my mother, who is in her 70s, starts talking about one of her pet peeves: when people send out Christmas letters and include updates on their grown children or grandchildren. “They’re not part of the immediate family, so why are they broadcasting news about them?” And yet, this year, she devoted a paragraph in her Christmas letter to my 17-year-old son, who has been fighting a life-threatening illness since he was 10. This past year brought a major medical procedure with an unexpected outcome, a brain injury, that will affect him for the rest of his life. Before this setback, he already had permanent deficits. We have never hidden that, but we also very intentionally advocate for his privacy and are careful about how much information we share with the world. I was shocked that my mother decided to write about his health struggles this past year, and perhaps what most pained me was that she made a false claim that “in a year he’ll be fully recovered.”
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Sentinel-Echo

ALFORD: Scripture talks about people who are big babies

A man making his first skydive was falling through the air, unable to get his parachute to open. Try as he might, it wasn’t budging. In a panic, he yelled to a fellow who was flying up toward him: “Hey buddy, do you know anything about parachutes?”. “No,”...
RELIGION
countryliving.com

The Cambridge children love this 'cheeky' Christmas decoration at grandma's house

There’s one 'cheeky' decoration sure to make Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Prince Louis laugh at Christmastime, according to their other Grandma. In a precious insight into Christmas with the Middletons, Kate’s mum Carole has revealed that festive traditions in her house are never "too serious"...
WORLD
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
blueinkreview.com

Things I Wanted My Grandsons to Know before I Leave

A life well lived is a blessing that shouldn’t be taken for granted. And if a bit of that grace can be doled out to loved ones before passing on, all the better. This slim volume is a time-capsule of snippets of wisdom curated by author Kenn Stobbe for his daughter’s sons, Grayson and Talon.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

What Can I Do If My Partner Is a Narcissist?

Narcissism is based on universal human needs, but some people are willing to hurt others to get these needs met. There are three subtypes of narcissism: grandiose, malignant, and covert. Once you recognize the effects of narcissistic behavior on your relationship, you'll need to protect yourself and set appropriate boundaries.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Sentinel-Echo

RUBY: Puppy love

The lead-in for my last article was “Life doesn't always turn out the way we plan it.” Probably could serve for this one, too. Except maybe “Why take the easy way when a more complicated one presents itself?” is probably more characteristic of me. I mean,...
PETS

