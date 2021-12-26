MY POINT IS...What I want for Christmas

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. Every December, my mother, who is in her 70s, starts talking about one of her pet peeves: when people send out Christmas letters and include updates on their grown children or grandchildren. “They’re not part of the immediate family, so why are they broadcasting news about them?” And yet, this year, she devoted a paragraph in her Christmas letter to my 17-year-old son, who has been fighting a life-threatening illness since he was 10. This past year brought a major medical procedure with an unexpected outcome, a brain injury, that will affect him for the rest of his life. Before this setback, he already had permanent deficits. We have never hidden that, but we also very intentionally advocate for his privacy and are careful about how much information we share with the world. I was shocked that my mother decided to write about his health struggles this past year, and perhaps what most pained me was that she made a false claim that “in a year he’ll be fully recovered.”

